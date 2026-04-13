Treffry Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Abigail Treffry graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Apr. 16, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Abigail Treffry graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command...... read more read more

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GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Abigail Treffry graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Apr. 16, 2026.

Treffry, 25, of Spokane, Washington, said the recognition marked a turning point after a period in her life where direction had been difficult to find.

“Before coming here, I felt like I was being pulled in a lot of different directions without a clear sense of purpose,” Treffry said. “Being here changed that. It showed me that if you commit fully and put in the effort, you can build something meaningful.”

The Military Excellence Award is presented to the recruit who best demonstrates enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork throughout training. As part of the recognition, recipients receive a flag letter of commendation.

Her decision to join the Navy was rooted in a long-standing desire to serve others, while also rebuilding a stronger sense of purpose.

“I’ve always wanted to serve—my family, my community, and something bigger than myself,” Treffry said. “After going through some difficult experiences, I saw the Navy as a way to grow and move forward in a positive direction.”

Treffry graduated from The Oaks Classical Christian Academy and later earned an associate degree from Spokane Falls Community College.

Before arriving at RTC, she worked as a veterinary assistant, caring for a wide range of animals and gaining experience in high-stress, emotionally demanding situations.

Looking back, she said that experience helped prepare her to stay composed and focused under pressure.

“You learn quickly that you can’t let emotions take over when something needs to be done,” Treffry said. “That carries over here. You have to stay present and keep moving forward.”

Throughout training, Treffry said her motivation came largely from the people who supported her long before she arrived at RTC.

She pointed to her parents as a constant source of strength and guidance.

“They’ve been the foundation for everything I’ve been able to accomplish,” Treffry said. “They taught me resilience, work ethic, and how to care for others. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

She also credited her sister-in-law, Kristina Treffry, for providing encouragement during difficult moments.

“She’s always believed in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself,” Treffry said. “Having someone like that in your corner makes a difference when things get tough.”

Treffry said the most challenging part of boot camp came during the initial transition from civilian life.

“The beginning was the hardest part for me,” she said. “You’re exhausted, everything is new, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed. I had to make the decision to keep pushing, no matter how I felt in the moment.”

That mindset, she said, was reinforced by the leadership around her, including her Recruit Division Commanders—Chief Boatswain’s Mate Trenton Littlegeorge, Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Stephanie Slattery, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Luis Sampedro and Hull Technician 2nd Class Daniel Donato.

“They set the example every day,” Treffry said. “Their energy and expectations made it clear what we were capable of, even when we didn’t see it ourselves.”

Over time, she said the challenges of training became part of a broader perspective on growth and resilience.

“Boot camp pushes you in ways you don’t expect,” Treffry said. “But that’s what makes it valuable. You learn how to handle adversity and come out stronger on the other side.”

Following graduation, Treffry will attend Cryptologic Technician Interpretive "A" school in Monterey, California, for comprehensive foreign language instruction.

Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks long, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.