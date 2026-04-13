USACE PROVIDES PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT OF PANAMA’S BRIDGE OF THE AMERICAS

Photo By Rydell Tomas Jr | A group of engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Panamanian partners conduct a site brief during an engineering assessment of the Bridge of the Americas in Panama, April 10, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District is working alongside Panamanian agencies to provide engineering expertise following a tanker explosion near the Bridge of the Americas, supporting ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and infrastructure resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Rydell Tomas Jr.) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Rydell Tomas Jr | A group of engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Panamanian partners...... read more read more

The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), working in a supporting role to Panamanian authorities, has completed an initial technical assessment of the Bridge of the Americas. This preliminary review identified no critical findings in the immediate area affected by the fire, and a comprehensive report is being finalized for completion by the end of the month to inform Panamanian decision-makers further.

The USACE team conducted an assessment following the April 6, 2026, tanker explosion on the bridge.

"USACE's involvement underscores a shared commitment by the United States and Panama to public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure that supports both national and international commerce," said U.S. Army Col. Kelcey Shaw, USACE Mobile District commander. "The Bridge of the Americas is a vital link for local communities and a strategic crossing for global trade, and its continued safe operation is a top priority for all partners involved."

As part of this mission, USACE Mobile District engineers conducted an evidence-based, fact-driven assessment of the bridge's structural conditions and key components. Their work follows established engineering standards and rigorous internal procedures designed to provide objective technical findings. USACE serves strictly as a supporting technical agency and is not the final decision-maker regarding the operation, restrictions, or status of the Bridge of the Americas; those decisions remain with the Panamanian government and its authorities.

"We are committed to completing this assessment as thoroughly and timely as possible, because public safety and the reliability of this critical infrastructure are paramount to the public and global economy," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alberto Baez, USACE Mobile District Latin America deputy commander. "Our team's role is to provide clear, evidence-based engineering information so Panamanian authorities have the best possible technical foundation for their decisions."

The commitment to thorough and timely assessments not only reflects a dedication to public safety but also embodies the passion and sense of purpose shared by engineers like Grant Cooper, USACE Mobile District structural engineer, who recognize the profound impact of their work on communities and infrastructure.

"I love engineering and the technical aspects of my career, but it is much more rewarding when that work has a direct impact on the daily lives of so many people whose livelihoods rely on an iconic bridge like the Bridge of the Americas," said Cooper. "I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to use my skills to help others and to contribute to the safety and resilience of this vital crossing."

USACE remains dedicated to supporting Panama with objective, science-based engineering expertise that helps maintain the safety, reliability, and resilience of the Bridge of the Americas now and into the future.

"I am incredibly proud of the professionalism and expedience with which our team responded to this emergency request," said Baez. "Their ability to rapidly mobilize, conduct an assessment, and present their findings to the U.S. Embassy and our Panamanian partners exemplifies the best of USACE's commitment to service, partnership, and public safety."