State grant to boost advanced manufacturing at Red River

Photo By Adrienne Brown | The Ark Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) has secured a $5 million Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) from the Texas Office of the Governor to support Red River Army Depot’s ongoing modernization efforts in advanced manufacturing. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Adrienne Brown | The Ark Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) has secured a $5 million Defense Economic...... read more read more

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas — The Ark‑Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) has secured a $5 million Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) from the Texas Office of the Governor to support Red River Army Depot’s ongoing modernization efforts in advanced manufacturing.

The funding, awarded through the Texas Military Preparedness Commission, will strengthen Red River’s ability to meet emerging Army requirements by expanding regional training capacity and enhancing the depot’s production capabilities for critical weapon‑system components. Depot officials said the investment reflects the Army’s broader push to grow advanced manufacturing, a foundational capability essential to building and sustaining ready combat formations.

The grant will bolster collaboration among ATCOG, Texarkana College and Texas A&M University–Texarkana, enabling the institutions to expand their aviation, mechatronics and CNC programs. The additional equipment and training capacity will help prepare the skilled workforce needed for Red River’s future production missions across a range of systems, including components for next‑generation platforms.

RRAD has partnered with Texarkana College since 2010 and with Texas A&M University–Texarkana since 2011, underscoring the long‑standing regional support behind the depot’s workforce.

RRAD leaders said the depot’s long‑standing partnerships with local colleges are essential to developing, certifying, and credentialing the skilled depot artisans who will support Army readiness for decades to come.

“This investment accelerates our drive to modernize the Army’s industrial base,” said Col. Denis J. Fajardo, commander for Red River. “Advanced manufacturing is essential to building and sustaining the combat‑ready formations our nation depends on, and this initiative strengthens the skilled workforce we need to meet that mission.”

ATCOG officials said the grant reflects the region’s commitment to supporting the installation and ensuring the Army has access to a modern, adaptable industrial base. The investment is expected to accelerate workforce development, strengthen the local economy and reinforce RRAD’s role as a key contributor to the Army’s organic industrial base.

About Red River

Red River Army Depot, located near Texarkana, Texas, is a major U.S. Army depot‑level maintenance facility specializing in the repair, rebuild, and overhaul of a wide range of joint military vehicles and components. Established in 1941, the depot serves as a designated Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence (CITE) for multiple platforms, including the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, the Multiple Launch Rocket System, and a wide range of tactical wheeled vehicles. The depot delivers critical sustainment capabilities, ensures force readiness, supports America’s warfighters, and provides expeditionary expertise to units around the globe.