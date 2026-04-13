MILITARY STAR Card Now Offers Uniform Line of Credit to Sailors

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Beginning April 23, 2026, active duty and reserve Sailors who have a MILITARY STAR®...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Beginning April 23, 2026, active duty and reserve Sailors who have a MILITARY STAR® Card will automatically receive a $1,000 military uniform line of credit on their account. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

Beginning April 23, 2026, active duty and reserve Sailors who have a MILITARY STAR® Card will automatically receive a $1,000 military uniform line of credit on their account. This line of credit is determined by eligibility in Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS), not a credit score.



The line of credit offers zero-percent financing for 12 months on each qualifying military uniform purchase made at a NEX, up to the $1,000 limit. Cardholders must make 12 equal payments for each uniform purchase so that the balance is fully paid within 12 months. Missed payments may affect a Sailor’s credit history if minimum payments are not made for three consecutive months.



If uniform purchases exceed the $1,000 line of credit, Sailors may use any form of payment, including the MILITARY STAR Card, which often has zero percent interest offering.



New MILITARY STAR applicants may apply for either a military uniform-only account, a standard MILITARY STAR account or both. Applicants who apply for the standard account and meet the military uniform account eligibility will automatically receive both lines of credit.



Sailors can apply for a MILITARY STAR Card in-store or at https://www.myecp.com/. The website also contains the terms and conditions for the program.