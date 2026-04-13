NAVFAC Atlantic awards contract supporting shore infrastructure planning and design

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic has awarded Baker Jacobs JV, of Pittsburgh, a $95,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for multi-discipline architect-engineer services supporting general type facilities at Navy and Marine Corps installations within the command’s area of operations worldwide.

The contract, N62470-26-D-0006, will provide a broad range of architect-engineer services in support of planning, design and construction requirements across the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic area of operations, with work also authorized worldwide as needed. The contract consists of a base year and four one-year option periods, with an expected completion date of April 2031. The maximum dollar value for the base period and all option years is $95,000,000.

Work under the contract includes, but is not limited to, Department of Defense Form 1391 documentation, design-build requests for proposals, design-bid-build construction documents, cost engineering services, field investigations, surveying and mapping, testing and evaluations, consultations, training, program management, conceptual design, geotechnical subsurface exploration and studies, hazardous materials identification, energy calculations, life safety code studies, interior space planning and design, value engineering, shop drawing review, operation and maintenance support information, commissioning, construction inspection, post-construction award services, and criteria development and updates for general type facilities and related requirements.

Fiscal 2026 operations and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $10,000 were obligated at the time of award to satisfy the contract’s minimum guarantee. Those funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured through the System for Award Management website, SAM.gov, with six qualification packages received. Baker Jacobs JV was selected in accordance with 40 U.S. Code Chapter 11, Selection of Architects and Engineers, based on demonstrated competence and professional qualifications. Evaluation factors included specialized experience, professional qualifications, past performance, quality control, program management and capacity, commitment to small business, and volume of work.

This contract supports the technical planning and design capabilities required to develop, modernize and sustain resilient shore infrastructure that enables Navy and Marine Corps readiness worldwide.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the Navy’s shore infrastructure and expeditionary engineering systems command, delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions in planning, design, construction, sustainment and environmental support aligned to Fleet and Marine Corps priorities while also supporting other military departments and federal agencies worldwide.