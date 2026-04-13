APG’s Dual Mission: Protecting the Bay, Perfecting the Battlefield Your browser does not support the audio element.

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md.– Deep within Aberdeen Proving Ground, a dedicated team of civilians operates a state-of-the-art facility that runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It serves as the last line of defense for the Chesapeake Bay, but its most critical function is ensuring the American soldier retains a decisive advantage on any battlefield.



The Old O-Field Groundwater Treatment Plant is an environmental fortress. It extracts and purifies approximately 14 million gallons of contaminated groundwater annually from a designated Superfund site, a legacy of the installation’s long history in military testing. This process prevents a complex cocktail of legacy pollutants from ever reaching the Gunpowder River and the bay’s delicate ecosystem.



"Our core mission is one of environmental stewardship and active restoration," said Lee Ackerman, program manager in the Environmental Restoration and Hazardous Waste Branch for the U.S. Army Garrison APG Directorate of Public Works. "By ensuring that only clean, safe water leaves our facility, we are not just cleaning up a historical site; we are actively contributing to the long-term health, recovery, and resilience of the entire Chesapeake Bay watershed for generations to come."



This unwavering commitment to the environment directly empowers the Army's central purpose. According to Ackerman, the team's proactive management guarantees that APG remains a premier, fully operational testing ground, free from environmental restrictions that could slow the development of critical military systems. A healthy environment ensures that training and testing can proceed without interruption, allowing for the continuous innovation necessary to equip the modern warfighter.



"That link between environmental stewardship and mission focus is absolute," Ackerman stated. "A contaminated environment poses a direct threat to our people and could impose significant constraints on our ability to train and test. A healthy force is a prepared force, and protecting our people is the most fundamental component of our mission. By proving our commitment to environmental excellence, we ensure that APG can continue its critical work of developing and fielding the world's most effective military capabilities."



The treatment process itself is a multi-stage marvel of engineering. Before the water ever reaches the final, unique biomonitoring stage, it passes through a series of complex filtration and purification systems designed to neutralize and remove specific chemical contaminants.



The final and most crucial test, however, belongs to a team of eight bluegill fish. Housed in specialized chambers, these living sensors receive a constant flow of the treated water. Non-invasive sensors monitor their breathing and movement with extreme precision. If a majority of the fish "cough" to expel a potential irritant—an action far too subtle for the human eye to see—the system's alarms are triggered, and the discharge pumps shut down automatically and immediately.



"In essence, these bluegills are our 21st-century 'canaries in the coal mine'," Ackerman explained. "They are living, breathing sensors that give us the ultimate confidence that the water we release is not only clean but truly safe for the environment. It is the gold standard for real-time, continuous water quality verification."



While the technology is innovative, Ackerman credits the flawless, around-the-clock operation to the people who run it. He highlighted the work of Bill Smith, Greg Knight, Lars Highby, Chris Morawski, Ken Sigwart, Rob Sigwart, and the Environmental Chemical Corporation (ECC) team. Their collective expertise spans environmental chemistry, advanced engineering, and aquatic biology, creating a formidable pool of talent focused on a zero-failure mission.



"While the technology in our plant is impressive, it's the human expertise and unwavering dedication of our team that truly ensures its success," Ackerman said. "They are the ones interpreting the data, maintaining the complex systems, and ensuring every single gallon of water is safe. They are not just employees; they are the dedicated custodians of this critical environmental mission."



The impact of their work extends far beyond Maryland’s shores. The Army-developed bluegill monitoring system is now a sought-after technology, adopted to protect the drinking water supplies of major U.S. cities, including Washington D.C., Baltimore, and New York. This wider adoption is a fact that instills a deep sense of pride in the APG team.



This constant vigilance is a promise kept to the community and the nation.

"For us, this is not simply a job; it’s a profound sense of duty," Ackerman said. "The pride we take in our work comes from knowing that our constant, behind-the-scenes effort contributes directly to a safer, cleaner, and healthier environment for everyone. That is our commitment, and it is a promise we are proud to deliver on, every single day."