(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNC Deputy Commander Hosts NATO Permanent Representatives

    UNC Deputy Commander Hosts NATO Permanent Representatives

    Photo By Pfc. Luke Kern Choi | Australian Lt. Gen. Scott Winter, Deputy Commander of United Nations Command (UNC),...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2026

    Story by Maj. Belinda Culley 

    United Nations Command

    UNC Deputy Commander Hosts NATO Permanent Representatives

    SEOUL, Republic of Korea–Australian Lt. Gen. Scott Winter, Deputy Commander of United Nations Command(UNC), hosted a delegation of Permanent Representatives to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) at the Joint Security Area(JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone on Wednesday April 15, for an orientation.

    The primary goal of the orientation was for the delegation to gain a better and more direct understanding of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.

    Discussions centered on the regional security environment, in particular the deepening military ties between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Russia, and the DPRK’s direct support to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

    “Having the NATO Permanent Representatives here along Freedom’s Frontier is a powerful symbol of our shared resolve to peace and stability in the region,” said Lt. Gen.Winter.

    The visit comes as UNC marks its 75th anniversary, a milestone that underscores the enduring importance of the Armistice framework and the collective resolve of the 18 UNC Member States.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 05:19
    Story ID: 562743
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNC Deputy Commander Hosts NATO Permanent Representatives, by Maj. Belinda Culley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    UNC Deputy Commander Hosts NATO Permanent Representatives
    UNC Deputy Commander Hosts NATO Permanent Representatives
    UNC Deputy Commander Hosts NATO Permanent Representatives
    UNC Deputy Commander Hosts NATO Permanent Representatives
    UNC Deputy Commander Hosts NATO Permanent Representatives
    UNC Deputy Commander Hosts NATO Permanent Representatives
    UNC Deputy Commander Hosts NATO Permanent Representatives

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jsa
    united-nations-command
    nato

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version