UNC Deputy Commander Hosts NATO Permanent Representatives

Photo By Pfc. Luke Kern Choi | Australian Lt. Gen. Scott Winter, Deputy Commander of United Nations Command (UNC), hosted a delegation of Permanent Representatives to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone on Wednesday April 15, for an orientation. see less | View Image Page

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SEOUL, Republic of Korea–Australian Lt. Gen. Scott Winter, Deputy Commander of United Nations Command(UNC), hosted a delegation of Permanent Representatives to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) at the Joint Security Area(JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone on Wednesday April 15, for an orientation.

The primary goal of the orientation was for the delegation to gain a better and more direct understanding of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Discussions centered on the regional security environment, in particular the deepening military ties between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Russia, and the DPRK’s direct support to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Having the NATO Permanent Representatives here along Freedom’s Frontier is a powerful symbol of our shared resolve to peace and stability in the region,” said Lt. Gen.Winter.

The visit comes as UNC marks its 75th anniversary, a milestone that underscores the enduring importance of the Armistice framework and the collective resolve of the 18 UNC Member States.