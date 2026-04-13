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U.S. Coast Guard advises awareness of communication outages following Typhoon Sinlaku

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard advises mariners of outages in VHF radio communications coverage in the vicinity of Guam, Rota, Saipan and surrounding areas in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Wednesday.

Mariners should anticipate reduced reception and transmission capabilities that may potentially impact distress and safety communications.

Remote fixed facility tower outages have impacted coverage around Guam, Rota, and Saipan, extending from coastal areas to 20 nautical miles offshore. Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders issued a safety marine information broadcast and SafetyNET broadcast informing mariners of outages.

Safety Recommendations:

Stay off the water. Dangerous, life-threatening sea conditions are expected to last until the end of the week.

Monitor VHF-FM channel 16 and other available channels closely.

Use alternative communication methods where possible, such as satellite phones, Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons, or other distress-signaling devices.

In case of emergency, attempt to contact the U.S. Coast Guard via any available means, or relay through nearby vessels or shore stations.

“The Coast Guard remains committed to protecting the safety of life at sea,” said Coast Guard Cmdr. Patton Epperson, incident commander, Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. “We are coordinating closely with our agency partners to reduce risks associated with these outages.”

Mariners are encouraged to stay informed through Local Notices to Mariners, NAVTEX broadcasts, or by contacting the Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu at 1-800-331-6176.

-USCG-

About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam team focuses on maritime security, enabling the flow of commerce, and responding to crises in Oceania. With a primary presence in Guam and Saipan and over 350 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the team maintains a strong U.S. presence in the Micronesia sub-region and adjacent areas, closely tied to local communities.