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Joint, multinational forces and defense industry partners dominate the battlefield at 10th Mountain Division’s Summit Strike Geoffrey Carmichael, 10th Mountain Division Public Affairs Officer

FORT DRUM, New York – Joint and multinational forces teamed up with defense industry partners during this year’s 10th Mountain Division-led exercise Summit Strike, April 7-17.

Summit Strike is a division-level training exercise designed to enhance the 10th Mountain Division’s proficiency in synchronizing multi-domain effects during large-scale combat operations against a peer or near-peer adversary.

“You’re seeing the complexity of the modern battlefield and what our Soldiers do,” said Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, commander of the 10th Mountain Division, during his address to attendees of the exercise’s Distinguished Visitors Day.

The exercise tested the division’s ability to integrate joint fires, execute dynamic targeting, and conduct command post operations in a contested environment. “This is how a division shapes the fight for our brigades and battalions,” Naumann said.

Exercise participants employed a myriad of capabilities, including the Airspace Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution Airspace Management System; the Sling Blade counter-drone system; and the Slurry Line Charge Autonomous Breaching System installed on an autonomously piloted vehicle.

Multiple emerging counter-drone technologies from industry partners were also showcased throughout the live-fire event.

“There’s no other army that can do this. No other army can bring in smoke rounds on top of high explosives, followed by attack aviation in close proximity and put all those effects on the enemy at the same time,” said Naumann.

This year’s military participants were composed of the following organizations: the 10th Mountain Division, headquartered at Fort Drum, New York; the 18th Field Artillery Brigade and the 20th Engineer Brigade, headquartered at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; the 174th Attack Wing, Air National Guard, headquartered at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York; the 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, Marine Forces Reserve, headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania; the 1st Space Brigade, headquartered at Fort Carson, Colorado; the 16th Electromagnetic Warfighter Squadron, Space Delta 3, headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado; and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, headquartered at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.