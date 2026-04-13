S4S commander highlights shift to space combat mindset at State of Defense 2026

Photo By Maj. Julian Labit | An infographic features U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood, commander of U.S. Space Forces - Space, highlighting his remarks from the Defense One State of Defense 2026 event March 25, 2026. Bythewood emphasized the necessity of conducting dynamic space operations and moving to positions of advantage to maintain a tactical edge in the space domain. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Maj. Julian Labit) see less | View Image Page

The commander of U.S. Space Forces - Space (S4S) recently joined a panel of experts to discuss the evolution of the space domain during the State of Defense 2026 virtual conference.

The panel, focused on operations in contested space environments, provided an unclassified look into how the U.S. and its Allies are preparing for a domain that has shifted from a benign environment to a warfighting arena.

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, S4S commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander for U.S. Space Command, participated in the discussion alongside retired Lt. Gen. John Shaw, former deputy commander of U.S. Space Command, and Victoria Samson, chief director for space security and stability at the Secure World Foundation.

During the discussion, the panelists traced the history of militarized space, noting that the domain's transition into a contested environment has been accelerating for decades. Bythewood reflected on his early career, observing how the integration of GPS and satellite communications transformed modern warfare.

"I was able to see kind of this growth of space-enabled warfighting," said Bythewood. "Clearly, it drove advantage and warfighting advantage for the United States of America even within those times."

The conversation highlighted the growing array of threats to those advantages. Bythewood explained that adversaries are actively seeking to degrade the space-based support that terrestrial joint forces rely on, such as intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and satellite communications.

To counter these threats, Bythewood detailed how the Space Force is embracing "Dynamic Space Operations," a shift from traditional, predictable orbital paths to a mindset of maneuverability and resilience.

"You're not a static target. Conduct combat operations which require some maneuver. Move to positions of advantage, just like we would do in any other domain," Bythewood stated. "We need to move off the 'X' and get moving on it."

He further emphasized the need to build architectures that allow for the sustainment of these operations, comparing the future of space maneuverability to at-sea refueling or flight line resupply operations in other domains.

"As a conflict and tensions rise, as we move a carrier into a theater to display some intent... the same idea within space of how do we posture our forces to demonstrate to an adversary that we have the intent to contest the domain if they threaten us?" Bythewood explained.

The panel also touched upon forthcoming strategic documents from the Chief of Space Operations, including the "Future Operating Environment" and the "Objective Force," which will outline the capabilities the service needs to achieve space superiority by 2040.

Bythewood noted that these documents are essential for framing the environment and mapping out the necessary architectures to prevail in future conflicts.

"That informs resourcing, training, how the Space Force needs to grow to do those missions," Bythewood concluded.