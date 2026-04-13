Fort Detrick Kicks Off Month of the Military Child with a special Child Abuse Prevention Proclamation event

Photo By Lanessa Hill | Kicking off Month of the Military Child, Fort Detrick’s Senior Commander, Maj. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Lanessa Hill | Kicking off Month of the Military Child, Fort Detrick’s Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, talks to children from the Ft. Detrick Child and Youth Services on Apr. 1 2026, about their goals and lets them know how important they are to the installation. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. – On April 1 at the Community Activities Center. The event celebrated the resilience and importance of military children while emphasizing the community’s commitment to their safety and well-being.

Fort Detrick’s Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, opened the event by thanking the parents and adults in attendance for their dedication to supporting military children. She shared an inspiring message, quoting a proverb: “The most honorable thing you can do is plant a seed that will grow a tree under whose shade you will never sit. Today we did that—we are all planting the trees.”



Lodi also addressed the children directly, emphasizing their importance and the community’s commitment to their happiness and safety. “You are the stars of the show today, and all the adults here are in support of you—your well-being, your safety, and your happiness—making the world a great place for you to grow up in,” she said.

The event featured a variety of activities for the children, who were invited to dress up as either police officers or firefighters. Many initially chose to wear blue, expressing their desire to “help people and catch bad guys,” but as more children arrived, a wave of red emerged, showing their admiration for firefighters.



The room was filled with excitement as children explored stuffed animals, giveaway bags, coloring books, and other fun items. Leaders from across the installation, including Maj. Gen. Lodi, Garrison Commander Col. Chris Chung, Fire Chief Jeremy Rebok, and Officer Alan Halton of the Fort Detrick Police Department, read books to the children. This year, the Frederick County Library joined the event, not only reading to the children but also providing a mobile library where kids could explore books and learn about library resources.



As the event concluded, the children had the opportunity to explore a firetruck, police squad car, and the mobile library, adding an interactive and memorable experience to the day.



Fort Detrick will continue to celebrate military children throughout April with events such asKids Fest on April 10 at Blue and Gray Field andKids Quest on April 11 at the Chapel. These events highlight the importance of military children and the community’s dedication to supporting them.