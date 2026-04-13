Pa. Army Guard announces winners of Best Warrior Competition

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Army National Guard announced the winners of its 2026 State Best Warrior Competition at a ceremony here April 12.
Sgt. 1st Class Erich Friedlein of the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute was named Noncommissioned Officer of the Year; Spc. Peter Wenzel of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade was named Soldier of the Year; and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Herb of the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site was named winner of the Command Sgt. Maj. Jay H. Fields NCO Leadership Award.
“Competition sharpens the warrior and exposes the standard," Friedlein said. "NCOs don’t enforce standards, we are the standard. The PA State Best Warrior Competition forced me out of my comfort zone to meet the expectations I demand of my Soldiers and reinforced that I will always strive to lead from the front to set the example for others to follow.”
Herb saidit was a great honor to be part of this competition and meet all of the incredible Soldiers who participated in it.
"I couldn’t have done it without their support and the support of my command team," Herb said. "All the Soldiers involved earned the title of Best Warrior in my mind.”
Wenzel said it was an honor to compete in Best Warrior Competition, but the camaraderie built throughout the experience is what truly made it worthwhile.
"Overcoming the hard things in life sometimes starts with just one small push forward," Wenzel said.
The competition, which was held April 9 to 12,consisted of nine events to test the competitors physical and mental fitness, including an Army Fitness Test, weapons qualifications, a written exam, an obstacle course, a 12- mile ruck march and a military appearance board.
Four soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard's State Partnership Program partner, Lithuania, also took part in the competition.Pfc. Kipras Mockus was named the top Lithuanian soldier at the competition.
Friedlein and Wenzel will advance to the Regional Best Warrior Competition for NGB Region II, which will be held May 4 to 7 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia.
Competitors in the NCO of the Year category were:
Competitors in the Soldier of the Year category were:
Competitors for the Command Sgt. Maj. Jay H. Fields NCO Leadership Award were:
Competitors from the Lithuanian Armed Forces were:
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 13:42
|Story ID:
|562680
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
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