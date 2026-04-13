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    Pa. Army Guard announces winners of Best Warrior Competition

    Pa. Guard State Best Warrior Competition: Closing Ceremony

    Photo By Sgt. Tristan Murry | Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard and the 3rd Region National Defense...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Army National Guard announced the winners of its 2026 State Best Warrior Competition at a ceremony here April 12.

    Sgt. 1st Class Erich Friedlein of the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute was named Noncommissioned Officer of the Year; Spc. Peter Wenzel of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade was named Soldier of the Year; and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Herb of the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site was named winner of the Command Sgt. Maj. Jay H. Fields NCO Leadership Award.

    “Competition sharpens the warrior and exposes the standard," Friedlein said. "NCOs don’t enforce standards, we are the standard. The PA State Best Warrior Competition forced me out of my comfort zone to meet the expectations I demand of my Soldiers and reinforced that I will always strive to lead from the front to set the example for others to follow.”

    Herb saidit was a great honor to be part of this competition and meet all of the incredible Soldiers who participated in it.

    "I couldn’t have done it without their support and the support of my command team," Herb said. "All the Soldiers involved earned the title of Best Warrior in my mind.”

    Wenzel said it was an honor to compete in Best Warrior Competition, but the camaraderie built throughout the experience is what truly made it worthwhile.

    "Overcoming the hard things in life sometimes starts with just one small push forward," Wenzel said.

    The competition, which was held April 9 to 12,consisted of nine events to test the competitors physical and mental fitness, including an Army Fitness Test, weapons qualifications, a written exam, an obstacle course, a 12- mile ruck march and a military appearance board.

    Four soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard's State Partnership Program partner, Lithuania, also took part in the competition.Pfc. Kipras Mockus was named the top Lithuanian soldier at the competition.

    Friedlein and Wenzel will advance to the Regional Best Warrior Competition for NGB Region II, which will be held May 4 to 7 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia.

    Competitors in the NCO of the Year category were:

    • Sgt. 1st Class Erich Friedlein, 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute
    • Staff Sgt. Che Blake, HHBN, 28th Infantry Division
    • Staff Sgt. Storm Fekette, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    • Staff Sgt. Luther Snell, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    • Staff Sgt. Logan Teodoro, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    • Sgt. Winston Chambers, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team
    • Sgt. Albert Heister, 213th Regional Support Group

    Competitors in the Soldier of the Year category were:

    • Spc. Garrett Harris, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    • Spc. Jonathan Hunter, 213th Regional Support Group
    • Spc. Luke Nicholson, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    • Spc. Brian Mwangi, Fort Indiantown Gap Training Center
    • Spc. Peter Wenzel, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    • Pfc. Zane Snider, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team

    Competitors for the Command Sgt. Maj. Jay H. Fields NCO Leadership Award were:

    • Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Herb, Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site
    • Staff Sgt. Ethan Peters, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    • Staff Sgt. James Yakopovich, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    • Sgt. Lance Santiago, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team

    Competitors from the Lithuanian Armed Forces were:

    • Sgt. Dovydas Jakubonis, Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Forces
    • Sgt. Gintaras Kuizinas, Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Forces
    • Pfc. Stasys Serys, Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Forces
    • Pfc. Kipras Mockus, Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Forces

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 13:42
    Story ID: 562680
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    Pa. Guard State Best Warrior Competition: Closing Ceremony
    Pa. Guard State Best Warrior Competition: Closing Ceremony
    Pa. Guard State Best Warrior Competition: Closing Ceremony
    Pa. Guard State Best Warrior Competition: Closing Ceremony
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    Pa. Guard State Best Warrior Competition: Day 1
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    Pa. Guard State Best Warrior Competition: Day 2
    Pa. Guard State Best Warrior Competition: Day 2

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