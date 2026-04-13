Pa. Army Guard announces winners of Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Sgt. Tristan Murry | Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard and the 3rd Region National Defense Volunteer Force, Lithuanian Army, finish off this year's State Best Warrior Competition with a closing awards ceremony, announcing the winners of the four categories at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2026. The winners are as follows: NCO of the year, Sgt. 1st Class. Friedlein, Soldier of the year, Spc. Wenzel, CSM Fields Award, Sgt. 1st Class Herb, and the Lithuanian best soldier, Pfc. Mockus. The Pennsylvania State Best Warrior Competition tests Soldiers physical and mental readiness and fitness through a series of challenges lasting from April 7 - 12, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Tristan Murry | Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard and the 3rd Region National Defense...... read more read more

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Army National Guard announced the winners of its 2026 State Best Warrior Competition at a ceremony here April 12.

Sgt. 1st Class Erich Friedlein of the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute was named Noncommissioned Officer of the Year; Spc. Peter Wenzel of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade was named Soldier of the Year; and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Herb of the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site was named winner of the Command Sgt. Maj. Jay H. Fields NCO Leadership Award.

“Competition sharpens the warrior and exposes the standard," Friedlein said. "NCOs don’t enforce standards, we are the standard. The PA State Best Warrior Competition forced me out of my comfort zone to meet the expectations I demand of my Soldiers and reinforced that I will always strive to lead from the front to set the example for others to follow.”

Herb saidit was a great honor to be part of this competition and meet all of the incredible Soldiers who participated in it.

"I couldn’t have done it without their support and the support of my command team," Herb said. "All the Soldiers involved earned the title of Best Warrior in my mind.”

Wenzel said it was an honor to compete in Best Warrior Competition, but the camaraderie built throughout the experience is what truly made it worthwhile.

"Overcoming the hard things in life sometimes starts with just one small push forward," Wenzel said.

The competition, which was held April 9 to 12,consisted of nine events to test the competitors physical and mental fitness, including an Army Fitness Test, weapons qualifications, a written exam, an obstacle course, a 12- mile ruck march and a military appearance board.

Four soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard's State Partnership Program partner, Lithuania, also took part in the competition.Pfc. Kipras Mockus was named the top Lithuanian soldier at the competition.

Friedlein and Wenzel will advance to the Regional Best Warrior Competition for NGB Region II, which will be held May 4 to 7 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia.

Competitors in the NCO of the Year category were:

Sgt. 1st Class Erich Friedlein, 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

Staff Sgt. Che Blake, HHBN, 28th Infantry Division

Staff Sgt. Storm Fekette, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

Staff Sgt. Luther Snell, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

Staff Sgt. Logan Teodoro, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

Sgt. Winston Chambers, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team

Sgt. Albert Heister, 213th Regional Support Group

Competitors in the Soldier of the Year category were:

Spc. Garrett Harris, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

Spc. Jonathan Hunter, 213th Regional Support Group

Spc. Luke Nicholson, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

Spc. Brian Mwangi, Fort Indiantown Gap Training Center

Spc. Peter Wenzel, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

Pfc. Zane Snider, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team

Competitors for the Command Sgt. Maj. Jay H. Fields NCO Leadership Award were:

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Herb, Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site

Staff Sgt. Ethan Peters, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

Staff Sgt. James Yakopovich, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

Sgt. Lance Santiago, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team

Competitors from the Lithuanian Armed Forces were: