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    Fort Detrick Senior NCOs participate in West Frederick Middles School's career day

    Fort Detrick Senior NCOs participate in West Frederick Middles School's career day

    Photo By Erickson Barnes | Fort Detrick Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Detrich speaks to students during three...... read more read more

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Story by Erickson Barnes 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Three Fort Detrick Soldiers participated in West Frederick Middle School’s third annual career day, March 27.

    Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Detrich, Army Medical Logistics Command’s Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Wright, and 21st Signal Brigade’s Staff Sgt. Amber Smith spoke to students during three separate interactive sessions, sharing some of their experiences in the military and answering questions about career opportunities, incentives for those considering serving, and; of course, the reality of getting selected to be a special operator.

    “We truly appreciate your willingness to invest your time and share your knowledge and experiences with our students,” said Emonte Hill, a career coach at West Frederick Middle School and organizer of the event. “Your presence will have a meaningful impact as students begin exploring future career pathways.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 13:21
    Story ID: 562678
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Detrick Senior NCOs participate in West Frederick Middles School's career day, by Erickson Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Detrick Senior NCOs participate in West Frederick Middles School's career day

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    Fort Detrick
    Education and Career Fair
    Community Relations

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