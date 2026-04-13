Hill Airman graduates from Army jungle warfare course, brings skills back to 419th FW

Courtesy Photo | Members of the U.S. Army’s Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at the Lightning Academy in Hawaii, poses for a photo after completing the Green Mile. Which features 3 miles of intense, wet terrain, mud, high-angle slopes, and rigorous waterborne obstacles that require intense physical exertion. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Members of the U.S. Army’s Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at the Lightning...... read more read more

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The rain didn’t stop.

For days, it soaked through uniforms, gear and anything else left exposed in the dense Hawaiian jungle. The terrain was unforgiving, the air heavy, and the pace relentless. For Tech. Sgt. Joe McGrath, it wasn’t just a physical test, it was a mental one.

“The most challenging part was the mental aspect,” McGrath said. “The physical side, I felt ready for. But being in a new environment, constantly wet, learning new skills and not being able to talk to my family for 12 days – that all added up.”

McGrath, a combat arms training and maintenance instructor with the 419th Security Forces Squadron, recently graduated from the U.S. Army’s Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at the Lightning Academy in Hawaii. It is a demanding program designed to teach service members how to move, survive and operate in one of the most challenging environments on earth.

His path to the course began months earlier, driven by a desire to push beyond his comfort zone and prepare for a different kind of fight.

“With the Air Force shifting its focus toward the Pacific, it’s important that we’re prepared to operate in environments we may not have much experience in,” McGrath said. “Jungle operations are definitely outside my comfort zone, and that’s exactly why I wanted to pursue it.”

That mindset reflects a broader shift across the Air Force Reserve as units prepare for operations in the Indo-Pacific, where dense terrain, limited infrastructure and distributed operations are expected to define future conflict.

Training like JOTC directly supports Agile Combat Employment, preparing Airmen to operate in austere environments with limited support where mobility, adaptability, and self-sustainment are critical to mission success.

Getting there required preparation.

McGrath adjusted his training to heavily focus on endurance and terrain-based movement, increasing his running mileage and incorporating elevation and gear into his workouts. He also spent time studying course requirements and refining key skills like knot tying and land navigation, tasks that would quickly determine whether students advanced or were sent home.

“The standards are out there,” he said. “You need to know them and be ready before you show up. On day one 22 people washed out during the water confidence portion.”

Once the course began, the pace accelerated quickly.

Students moved through a “crawl, walk, run” progression, starting with foundational skills like rope systems, rappelling, and survival techniques before applying them in increasingly complex scenarios. Days were spent navigating dense jungle terrain, while nights brought new challenges like building shelters, maintaining equipment, and staying mentally focused.

During the course’s culminating field exercise, McGrath and his team were inserted by helicopter into the jungle and tasked with navigating to multiple objectives while operating with limited resources.

“We had to figure out where we were, move through the jungle, conduct missions and sustain ourselves,” he said. “At one point, we were given just a small survival kit and had to build a shelter, start a fire, and purify water overnight.”

The experience reinforced the realities of operating in contested environments where resupply may be limited, and small teams must rely on their training to survive and continue the mission.

“In an ACE environment, you might be operating from a remote location with limited support,” McGrath said. “This course teaches you how to move through that terrain, sustain yourself and continue the mission.”

Beyond the technical skills, McGrath said the course highlighted the importance of joint integration. Most students were Army Soldiers, creating an environment where Airmen had to quickly adapt to different standards, expectations and ways of operating.

“You had a wide range of backgrounds,” he said. “It was a good opportunity to see how the Army operates and learn from their experience, especially when it comes to small-unit tactics.”

The course concluded with the “Green Mile,” a physically demanding team event that tested everything students had learned — from endurance and coordination to teamwork and resilience.

“Crossing that final point with the team was probably the most rewarding part,” McGrath said. “It was a reminder that everything we went through had a purpose.”

Now back at Hill Air Force Base, McGrath is already working to ensure those lessons extend beyond his own experience.

“We’re planning to incorporate what I learned into training for our squadron,” he said. “Things like mobility, rope systems and movement techniques – skills that can apply to any environment.”

For the 419th Fighter Wing, that knowledge directly contributes to readiness, ensuring its Defenders are prepared to operate in complex, unfamiliar environments and support missions across the Indo-Pacific.

For McGrath, the takeaway is clear.

“You’ve got to be ready for whatever environment you’re put in,” he said. “This course gives you the tools to do that.”