Corps of Engineers Awards Contract to Dredge Cleveland Harbor in 2026

Photo By Jess Levenson | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. pumps out dredged material from a scow in Cleveland Harbor and into a confined disposal facility, Cleveland, OH, November 3, 2020. The full material scows were transported by the Tug Thomas R. Morrish to the contractor-furnished material placement site. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jess Levenson | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co....... read more read more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded an $11.7 million contract to New York-based DMYLES, Inc. on April 9 to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channel in Cleveland Harbor twice this year.

Dredging of harbors like Cleveland’s ensures accessible depths for large vessels, the continued flow of commodities across the Great Lakes, and nearly $789 million in business revenue and labor income for the region.

Approximately 250,000 cubic yards of sediment are planned to be dredged from the upper Cuyahoga River from May 15 through June 30 and from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, 2026. Sediment will be beneficially used through upland processing and placed in a confined disposal facility.

Dredging of Cleveland Harbor is conducted annually by USACE, based on need and the availability of funding. The harbor was last dredged in 2025, with 255,651 cubic yards of sediments removed.

Cleveland Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor which handled 13.8 million tons of cargo, including iron ore (64%), limestone (16%) and salt (9%) in 2023. Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $646.1 million in business revenue, 2,329 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $142.6 million in labor income to the transportation sector.

Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Cleveland by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.

Photos are available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720316257661/

The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war. Learn more at www.lrd.usace.army.mil/buffalo.

For 250 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been at the forefront of the nation’s engineering excellence, responding when called. From constructing fortifications during the Revolutionary War, to building the infrastructure that saw America’s strength grow militarily and economically, USACE’s mission has always been to deliver engineering solutions for our nation’s toughest challenges. Learn more about the USACE 250th anniversary at http://www.usace.army.mil/Home/250th.