U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Begins Excavation at Shallow Land Disposal Area

VANDERGRIFT, Pennsylvania — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announces the start of physical remediation (excavation) at the Shallow Land Disposal Area (SLDA), marking a major milestone in efforts to safely address legacy radiological waste and protect nearby communities and the environment.

USACE started excavation work, April 7, at the 44-acre site located at 2992 River Road in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, about 23 miles east-northeast of Pittsburgh along the Kiskiminetas River in Armstrong County near the communities of Apollo and Vandergrift.

The project team has transitioned from pre-remediation preparations, including the installation of site buildings and equipment, to the start of active cleanup of radiological materials. Work will begin deliberately and proceed methodically as crews evaluate site conditions and materials encountered during the process.

Excavation activities are expected to progress at a pace that may vary as conditions change. USACE and its contractors will start with the removal of the topsoil on Trench 8, then excavate contaminated material. During each stage of excavation, the Corps of Engineers and its contractors will continuously monitor the site and adjust operations as needed while prioritizing worker and public safety, complying with regulatory requirements, and following best practices.

“The start of remediation at the Shallow Land Disposal Area is more than just a project milestone; it is a definitive promise to the local community and a vital investment in environmental safety,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commanding officer at the USACE Buffalo District. “In every phase of environmental remediation, we are deliberate, precise, and committed to moving at the speed of safety.”

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

Radioactive waste disposal operations took place at the site between 1960 and 1970. During that time, low-level radioactive materials associated with nuclear-powered submarine and commercial power-plant fuel production were disposed of at the facility.

The disposal activities were conducted by the Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation (NUMEC), which operated the site in the early 1960s. The Atlantic Richfield Company later purchased stock in NUMEC in 1967 and sold it to BWX Technologies in 1971. BWX Technologies is the current owner of the property.

In 2002, federal legislation directed the site to be added to the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP). Under FUSRAP, USACE is responsible for identifying, investigating, and cleaning up sites across the United States contaminated because of the nation’s early atomic weapons and energy programs.

FOR THE PUBLIC: The districts will be available to answer questions and concerns at their upcoming public information session scheduled for May 6, 2026. More details to follow.

The excavation effort at SLDA represents the next phase in addressing historic contamination and ensuring the long-term protection of human health and the environment.

For more information about the SLDA cleanup and the FUSRAP program, visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Mission/Projects/Article/3646985/shallow-land-disposal-area/.

Copies of the Remedial Investigation Report, Feasibility Study, Record of Decision (including amendment), and other documents are available online and at the Apollo Memorial Library, 219 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Apollo, PA 15613-1397.

Contact the Pittsburgh District Public Affairs Office at mailto:CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or (412) 395-7500 for more information.

*** Media Advisory: Leadership from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Shallow Land Disposal Area project, including the project manager, will be available to reporters April 16, 1-4 p.m., at the SLDA site, 2992 River Road, Vandergrift, Pa. Media should RSVP by 4:30 p.m. April 15 to attend. ***