Marshall Center Faculty Profile: Highlighting Security Expertise

Photo By Karlheinz Wedhorn | The Marshall Center resumes its monthly Strategic Competition Seminar Series online seminar series, examining Russian strategic behavior and its implications for European-led deterrence and defense, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Jan. 13, 2026. Pavel Baev, Ph.D., research professor at the Peace Research Institute Oslo (not pictured), and Yevgeniya Gaber, Ph.D., Marshall Center professor of national security studies, delivered presentations and facilitated discussion among 67 participants representing 32 countries. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Karlheinz Wedhorn | The Marshall Center resumes its monthly Strategic Competition Seminar Series online...... read more read more

The Marshall Center is proud to highlight the expertise of its security professionals working on the most pressing issues shaping today’s strategic environment, showcasing faculty members who contribute to the mission by sharing their knowledge with course participants, partners, and the broader international security community.

"What I value most is working in an international environment and helping to build lasting connections between security professionals and institutions across the United States, Germany, and my country, Ukraine," said Yevgeniya Gaber, Ph.D., Marshall Center professor. "I am happy to contribute, even modestly, to strengthening that shared understanding and cooperation.”

Gaber joined the Marshall Center in November 2023 as a professor of national security studies, specializing in European and Black Sea regional security with a focus on Ukraine and Russia. Prior to joining the Marshall Center, she served as a foreign policy advisor to the prime minister of Ukraine and as deputy director of the Diplomatic Academy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

She brings more than 15 years of experience spanning academia, diplomacy, and the think-tank community across Ukraine, the U.S., and Türkiye.

Gaber plays a key role in advancing the Marshall Center’s mission by strengthening connections across the global security community. Her expertise and leadership contribute to meaningful engagement with participants and partners alike.