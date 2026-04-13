U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and JSDF Hospital Yokosuka Strengthen Medical Alliance with Joint Casualty Drill

Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 11, 2026) — Eiji Hinoshita, M.D., director general for health and medicine, Japan Ministry of Defense, speaks with Capt. Donavon YapShing, deputy director of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) personnel during a bilateral mass casualty drill at USNH Yokosuka. The engagement highlighted coordination between USNH Yokosuka and Japanese medical leaders to strengthen interoperability and operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific. USNH Yokosuka and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka conducted the drill to enhance joint medical response capabilities and lifesaving procedures in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Public Affairs)&#xA; see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 11, 2026) – Medical personnel from U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka participated in an annual bilateral mass casualty drill March 11 to enhance joint medical response capabilities and lifesaving procedures.

Speaking to participants and distinguished visitors after observing initial triage operations, Capt. Donavon YapShing, deputy director of USNH Yokosuka, emphasized the strategic importance of the training.

“This exercise is more than just a training scenario; it is a powerful demonstration of our shared commitment to peace, stability, and a free and open Indo-Pacific,” YapShing said. “The alliance between the United States and Japan is the cornerstone of security in this region. Our partnership is built on a foundation of shared values, mutual respect, and a deep understanding that we are stronger together.”

Lt. Gary Clemons, acting associate director for Readiness and Training, also emphasized the operational value of the drill.

“This joint training is invaluable,” Clemons said. “It allows us to refine our communication and procedural alignment, ensuring our combined medical teams can deliver life-saving care seamlessly when called upon.”

During the drill, participants managed a simulated influx of casualties, beginning with joint triage operations. USNH Yokosuka personnel facilitated translation between JSDF and U.S. Navy teams to ensure clear communication. The exercise culminated in realistic surgical scenarios, where integrated teams performed hands-on orthopedic procedures, including patient movement, surgical coordination, and cross-team communication.

The use of a specialized “cut suit,” a wearable surgical simulator worn by a live role player, provided an immersive, true-to-life training environment. The suit is designed with lifelike tissue layers, simulated bleeding, and anatomically accurate injury patterns, allowing surgical teams to practice incision, hemorrhage control, and wound management techniques in real time.

“We use the cut suit to replicate complex trauma cases our surgeons could encounter in an operational environment,” Clemons said. “It gives our teams the opportunity to train on realistic injuries, make decisions under pressure, and refine their surgical techniques in a controlled but highly dynamic setting.”

The hands-on nature of the simulator allows providers to integrate surgical skills with communication and teamwork, bridging the gap between classroom instruction and real-world casualty care.

“It’s one of the most effective tools we have to build surgical readiness,” Clemons added. “By training alongside our JSDF partners in this environment, we strengthen not only our clinical proficiency, but also our ability to operate as a unified medical force.”

The exercise was observed by distinguished visitors, including Vice Adm. Koji Yagi, commandant, Yokosuka District; Dr. Eiji Hinoshita, director general for health and medicine, Minister’s Secretariat, Ministry of Defense; Rear Adm. Takehito Sawamura, surgeon general and director of medicine, Maritime Staff Office, Ministry of Defense; and Rear Adm. Koji Matsuzaki, commander, JSDF Hospital Yokosuka.

Following his remarks, YapShing led a commemorative coin presentation with distinguished guests before the surgical portion of the exercise commenced. In his address to the joint team, he concluded, “Your expertise, your dedication and your commitment to this mission are what make our combined medical forces second to none.”

The successful completion of the drill demonstrates the strength of the alliance and shared commitment to medical readiness between the U.S. Navy and the JSDF, ensuring both forces remain prepared to respond jointly to future crises.