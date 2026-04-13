Recognizing excellence: 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium awards nominations close April 24

Photo By Robert Hammer | Researchers were recognized for their achievements during the annual 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium awards presentation in Kissimmee, Florida, on Aug. 4, 2025. Nominations for the 2026 MHSRS annual awards close April 24, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The awards honor outstanding individuals and teams spearheading excellence across the military health research community. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Robert Hammer | Researchers were recognized for their achievements during the annual 2025 Military...... read more read more

The strength of the Military Health System Research Symposium begins with its people — the researchers, clinicians, scientists, and teams whose work safeguards the deployed warfighter and drives the future of military medicine. The symposium will once again recognize the individuals and teams whose contributions are shaping readiness and saving lives.

Nominations for the 2026 MHSRS annual awards close April 24, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

These awards honor excellence across the military health research community — from groundbreaking scientific accomplishments to exceptional program leadership and powerful public communication that brings military medical research to life.

Full category descriptions and submission criteria are available at mhsrs.health.mil/MHSRS. Registration and login are required to submit an award.

2026 Award Categories

Distinguished Service

Outstanding Research Accomplishment (Individual/Military) and (Individual/Academia)

Outstanding Research Accomplishment (Team/Military) and (Team/Academia)

Outstanding Program Management (Team)

Warfighter Medical Research Public Communication

Reminder for submitters

Your narrative should clearly align with the criteria for the category you choose. The award review committee evaluates each submission against those criteria, and strong packages have been disqualified in past years simply because they did not match the category requirements.

About MHSRS

The MHSRS is the Department of War’s primary scientific gathering where military medical researchers, clinicians, scientists, and industry partners come together to share new discoveries and improve care for deployed service members.