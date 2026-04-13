(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recognizing excellence: 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium awards nominations close April 24

    Recognizing excellence: 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium awards nominations close April 24

    Photo By Robert Hammer | Researchers were recognized for their achievements during the annual 2025 Military...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Story by Carrie Petershagen 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The strength of the Military Health System Research Symposium begins with its people — the researchers, clinicians, scientists, and teams whose work safeguards the deployed warfighter and drives the future of military medicine. The symposium will once again recognize the individuals and teams whose contributions are shaping readiness and saving lives.

    Nominations for the 2026 MHSRS annual awards close April 24, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

    These awards honor excellence across the military health research community — from groundbreaking scientific accomplishments to exceptional program leadership and powerful public communication that brings military medical research to life.

    Full category descriptions and submission criteria are available at mhsrs.health.mil/MHSRS. Registration and login are required to submit an award.

    2026 Award Categories

    • Distinguished Service
    • Outstanding Research Accomplishment (Individual/Military) and (Individual/Academia)
    • Outstanding Research Accomplishment (Team/Military) and (Team/Academia)
    • Outstanding Program Management (Team)
    • Warfighter Medical Research Public Communication

    Reminder for submitters

    Your narrative should clearly align with the criteria for the category you choose. The award review committee evaluates each submission against those criteria, and strong packages have been disqualified in past years simply because they did not match the category requirements.

    About MHSRS

    The MHSRS is the Department of War’s primary scientific gathering where military medical researchers, clinicians, scientists, and industry partners come together to share new discoveries and improve care for deployed service members.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 15:47
    Story ID: 562607
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recognizing excellence: 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium awards nominations close April 24, by Carrie Petershagen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Recognizing excellence: 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium awards nominations close April 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MHSRS
    awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version