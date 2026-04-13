NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Abby Magee Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is Abby Magee, a highly accomplished industrial engineer known for her collaborative spirit, leadership ability and passion for process improvement.



"Abby is an outstanding employee," said her supervisor. "She's outgoing and brings great enthusiasm to her work. She's been given some tough assignments and consistently rises to the challenge, leading important changes in our department.”



Another colleague added, “What's impressive about Abby is that she makes the coordination that a lot of people struggle with look effortless. She works well with everybody, follows through on everything, is on top of stuff and is very good at keeping progress going.”



Abby was born in Russia, moved to Washington State when she was two, and was raised in Tacoma and the Kitsap Peninsula. Growing up, she developed a passion for science, technology, engineering and math and became particularly interested in industrial engineering.



“I learned that it's more of a people-oriented type of engineering than some of the others,” she said. “I consider myself to be a very extroverted person and I like to work with people more than behind a desk. So that's what guided me toward getting a degree in industrial engineering.”



Abby completed a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering and engineering management from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. She interned at Keyport as an industrial engineer and, after earning her degree, returned to Keyport as an entry-level employee in the Naval Acquisition Development Program. In 2024, she finished her NADP program and began her current position, in which she does groundbreaking work in the field of virtual reality training. She also leads process improvement events, having recently completed her Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certification.



Through her VR and process improvement work, Abby is directly supporting the second and fourth Naval Sea Systems Command Enterprise Strategy Lines of Effort: "Generate Readiness" and "Strengthen the Navy Team."



Outside of work, Abby enjoys snowboarding, hiking, playing golf and spending time with her family. She and her husband, a civil engineer at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, have an Australian Shepherd named Dakota, named in honor of the state where they met while attending college together.





-KPT-



Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport is headquartered in the state of Washington on the Puget Sound, about 10 miles west of Seattle. To provide ready support to Fleet operational forces at all major Navy homeports in the Pacific, NUWC Division, Keyport maintains detachments in San Diego, California and Honolulu, Hawaii, and remote operating sites in Guam; Japan; Hawthorne, Nevada; and Portsmouth, Virginia. At NUWC Division, Keyport, our diverse and highly skilled team of engineers, scientists, technicians, administrative professionals and industrial craftsmen work tirelessly to develop, maintain and sustain undersea warfare superiority for the United States.