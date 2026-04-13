Adventure awaits as camping season returns to Cumberland River Basin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 13, 2026) – As spring warms the Southeast, the Cumberland River Basin is officially open for adventure. Known as one of the region’s premier outdoor destinations, the basin invites travelers to trade screen time for sunshine across a sprawling network of more than 20,000 miles of scenic rivers and streams.
Whether you are an avid angler or a family looking for a weekend retreat, the basin’s 25 premier campgrounds offer the perfect home base for exploring river gorges, forested trails, and hidden coves.
Your Gateway to the Great Outdoors The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District maintains these world-class sites, blending modern amenities with the raw beauty of pristine lakeshores. From sunrise coffee by the water to sunset views that define the "Great Outdoors," the basin is designed for memories.
Adventure Responsibly A premier experience starts with preparation. To ensure every trip is as safe as it is scenic, Nashville District officials remind visitors that water safety is the foundation of a great vacation.
"A great camping trip is about enjoying nature, and a little preparation ensures your trip stays safe and stress-free," said Trey Church, Nashville District Operations Section chief.
To make the most of the season, campers are encouraged to:
Book Your Stay The Cumberland River Basin isn't just a destination; it's a tradition. With thousands of miles of shoreline waiting to be explored, the 2026 season promises to be the best yet.
Ready to pitch your tent or park your camper? Head to recreation.gov today and claim your piece of the Southeast’s most stunning landscape.
The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at http://www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 14:05
|Story ID:
|562588
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
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