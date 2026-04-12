Joint Forces Postured to Support CNMI Ahead of Super Typhoon Sinlaku

SANTA RITA, Guam (April 13, 2026) — As the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) enters Condition of Readiness 1 (COR 1) in preparation for Super Typhoon Sinlaku, Joint Region Marianas (JRM) and Joint Task Force–Micronesia (JTF-M) are closely monitoring the storm and remain postured to support emergency and disaster response efforts.

“We are closely tracking Super Typhoon Sinlaku and stand alongside the people of the CNMI as they prepare for its impacts,” said Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas. “As part of this region, we are watching closely and remain connected to both our civilian and military communities across the CNMI during this time.”

JTF-M, as the Department of War’s supported command for Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) in the region, is actively coordinating with federal, territorial, and local partners to ensure a rapid and effective response if requested.

“On behalf of JTF-M, we extend our thoughts and unwavering support to the people of the CNMI during this time,” said Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force–Micronesia. “Our priority is your safety and well-being. We stand ready and prepared to assist in any way requested, working alongside our interagency and local partners to ensure a timely and effective response.”

DCSA allows for U.S. military forces to assist and support civilian government agencies during emergencies and disasters. JTF-M stands ready to deliver timely, coordinated, and mission-focused assistance to civil authorities as conditions evolve.

U.S. military forces supporting JTF-M are postured, trained, and fully integrated with local and federal partners to ensure a rapid and effective response that prioritizes the safety, security, and well-being of the CNMI community. Upon request and approval, support may include air and maritime transportation, engineering support, medical assistance, logistics coordination, communications support, and other enabling capabilities.

All Department of War support will be provided in response to validated requests for assistance and in close coordination with the Government of the CNMI, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and other interagency partners to ensure unity of effort.

JRM and JTF-M will continue to monitor Super Typhoon Sinlaku and remain ready to support the CNMI in the aftermath of the storm.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.