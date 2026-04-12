Photo By Staff Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. | Command Sgt. Maj. Terri Vollrath, incoming senior enlisted leader of the 64th Troop...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. | Command Sgt. Maj. Terri Vollrath, incoming senior enlisted leader of the 64th Troop Command, Command Sgt. Maj. John Buck, outgoing senior enlisted leader of the brigade, and Col. Kurt Southworth, the commander of the brigade, render their respects to the American flag while the National Anthem plays during the brigade’s change of responsibility ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Madison, Wis., April 12, 2026. Amongst family, friends, and Soldiers, the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 64th Troop Command held a change of responsibility ceremony, in which Command Sgt. Maj. John Buck relinquished responsibility as senior enlisted leader of the brigade to Command Sgt. Maj. Terri Vollrath. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.) see less | View Image Page

64th Troop Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader Your browser does not support the audio element.

MADISON, Wis. – Amongst family, friends, and Soldiers, the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 64th Troop Command held a change of responsibility ceremony, in which Command Sgt. Maj. John Buck relinquished responsibility of the brigade to Command Sgt. Maj. Terri Vollrath at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Madison, Wis., April 12.



During the ceremony, Buck passed the responsibility of being senior enlisted leader of the 64th Troop Command to Vollrath, who recently completed her tenure as the senior enlisted leader of the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. Wisconsin National Guard senior leadership and Soldiers representing the brigade's various units were in attendance, emphasizing the importance of the brigade’s leadership transition.



“Being a brigade command sergeant major is a privilege and one of the toughest jobs an NCO (noncommissioned officer) can have,” Col. Kurt Southworth, commander of the 64th Troop Command, said in his remarks. “I know you are all deeply committed to helping John and Terri succeed and ensuring these Soldiers receive the leadership that they deserve. Thank you for everything that you’ve done and continue to do for your families and for the Wisconsin Army National Guard.”



The command sergeants major passed a noncommissioned officer’s saber, signifying the transfer of responsibility of more than 1,500 Soldiers assigned to the brigade to formally mark the transition. The saber was a personal collectible of Vollrath, and dates back to the American Civil War.



“It’s truly been an honor and a privilege to serve the Soldiers of the 64th Troop Command these two-and-a-half years,” Buck said in his parting remarks. “It’s hard to believe that the time has already come to an end.”



Buck served as the brigade’s command sergeant major since May 2023, and was recognized for his 33 years of service to the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He was awarded a meritorious service award for his work and dedication. Buck’s wife, Jennifer, and daughters, Alison and Josie, were presented with bouquets of flowers for their dedication and support. Buck’s role as senior enlisted leader served as the culminating point of his National Guard career, and he will now transition to the Army Reserve.



Buck enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1992 as an anti-armor infantryman. In his many years of service in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, Buck has served in various leadership roles across the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, and the 64th Troop Command.



“I’ve been your brigade commander for a little over a year, but I’ve seen your positive impact on the Wisconsin Soldiers and Airmen for much longer,” Southworth said to Buck. “Your achievements as command sergeant major and your dedication come from your true desire to serve. You always lead quietly, calmly, putting the Soldier’s welfare first.”



“To the Soldiers of the 64th Troop Command: brigade command sergeants major and leaders will come and go, but what makes this unit great is you,” Buck said. “Hundreds of Soldiers excelling in individual positions, serving an organization greater than themselves. This is what makes the 64th Troop Command great. I was a Soldier of the 64th Troop Command. I was a Soldier in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. I served in an organization greater than myself. For this, I will always be grateful.”



“I would like to extend a thank you to the 64th leadership and Col. Southworth for your faith in my abilities,” Vollrath said in her first remarks as the brigade’s top enlisted Soldier. “Command Sgt. Maj. Buck, I want to thank you for your time in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, and thank you for your mentorship. I wish you the best success in the Reserves.”



Vollrath enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1993, following the footsteps of her father, retired Master Sgt. LeRoy Stelzer. Prior to her new role, Vollrath served in various leadership roles in the 64th Troop Command, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and 426th Regional Training Institute. Vollrath served as the NCO in charge of the joint state surgeon cell during the state’s COVID-19 pandemic mission, providing leadership and guidance to response teams. Vollrath’s daughter, Olivia, was presented with a bouquet of flowers as a welcome to the unit.



“You are taking on a big responsibility, and I’m confident in passing on the sword to you,” Southworth said to Vollrath. “You’ve always gone above and beyond… I know you’re ready mentally, morally, and physically for these challenges. You understand our demanding environment, especially as some of our brigade elements are deployed and others are preparing to deploy as well. I am sure you will lead and support your Soldiers in everything you say and do.”



Vollrath detailed four points that define her vision as the brigade’s senior enlisted leader: being honest to issues and topics regarding the brigade, extending command influence, providing development and mentorship to all Soldiers, and enforcing standards and discipline.

“To the Soldiers and Airmen of the 64th Troop Command Brigade: get used to seeing my face, and I’m pretty short, so always be looking out for me because you never know when I’m going to pop up,” Vollrath said. “I encourage you to talk with me and tell me what you think the 64th Troop Command Brigade or [myself] can do to make our organization or make you succeed. I work for you.”



The 64th Troop Command oversees a diverse multitude of units for the Wisconsin Army National Guard, which includes an aviation battalion, a combat support sustainment battalion, and a diverse array of additional units, including public affairs, trial defense, cyber, engineer, chemical, band, and contracting, among others.



“To the Soldiers and Airmen of the 64th Troop Command, you are truly some of the finest professionals anywhere,” Southworth remarked. “Always ready to answer the call for both our state and our nation. I’m truly grateful for your daily commitment to upholding our standards and advancing our brigade’s mission. Your dedication inspires me and helps build the culture where every Soldier acts with a ensured sense of purpose. You are one of the nation’s top brigades.”