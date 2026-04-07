137th SOW Conducts emergency medical care exercise at Sentry South 26-2

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CAMP SHELBY JOINT FORCE TRAINING CENTER, Miss. – Airmen assigned to the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, partnered with Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC), Michigan Army National Guard, to conduct emergency medical care in a hostile environment training during exercise Sentry South 26-2, March 2, 2026.

The Airmen from the 137th SOW worked out of medical TMT60 tents to provide casualty care to simulated patients flown in on UH-60 Blackhawks from the 238th AVN, while a simulated strike impacted their base of operations.

“We were able to cause real world stress, while maintaining a safe training environment,” said Major Joshua Nelson, 137th SOW task force commander at Camp Shelby. “One of the coolest things we accomplished was integrating both our people and equipment with our partners in this exercise.”

Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.