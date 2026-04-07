Trust the Process: Lessons from Master Sgt. Kenyatta Flowers

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo - When Master Sgt. Kenyatta Flowers first entered the Army more than 30 years ago, female leadership in uniform looked very different.

She still remembers standing in formation during basic training and noticing something immediately.

“I remember only seeing two female drill sergeants,” Flowers said. “Now when I talk to Soldiers coming in, there are more females nowadays. It shows how much opportunity has opened up.”

Born in Orange Park, Florida, and raised in Laurel, Mississippi, Flowers has built a career defined by adaptability, leadership and commitment to serving others, Over three decades in uniform, she has served with multiple units including the 146th Signal Battalion, 631st Maintenance Company and the Air Force’s 482nd Fighter Wing as a military police officer.

Now serving as an operations noncommissioned officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 53rd Brigade Combat Team Florida Army National Guard in support of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) Mission, Flowers continues to expand her experience while mentoring the next generation of Soldiers.

Flowers serves with two military occupational specialties as a culinary specialist NCO and an ammunition specialist back home in Florida. Beyond the uniform, she works as a federal technician as an ammunition leader supervisor at Camp Blanding and is also a certified dietician through the University of Florida.

For Flowers, service has never been about recognition, it has always been about contribution.

“As a woman, I just want to contribute,” Flowers said. “I want to do my part and be a valuable player as I serve my country. We have a saying at my church: T.E.A.M, which stands for Together Everyone Achieves More. That’s always been my foundation.”

Over the years, Flowers has seen the role of women in the military evolve as more opportunities have opened across leadership positions and technical fields.

“It’s good to see more women taking those roles,” Flowers said. “Those positions aren’t given to you, you earn them. Seeing that tells me women are taking advantage of the opportunities that are there.” Her perspective was shaped not only by time in service, but by moments that tested her resilience.

“I would tell my younger self to trust the process and not the pain in the process,” Flowers said.

That mindset now shapes the way she mentors younger Soldiers today. Early in her career, she experienced arriving at a unit after leaving active duty and finding herself completely alone.

“I remember sitting on the drill hall floor at my first unit after leaving active duty,” Flowers said. “I didn’t have a sponsor and I didn’t know anyone. I told myself that wherever I go in my career, if I see a Soldier standing alone, I’m going to introduce myself.”

Since then, she has made it a point to reach out to Soldiers who may feel isolated or uncertain as they begin their own military journey.

“You get out of it what you put into it,” Flowers said. “If you put in the time, the effort and find good role models, the military can open doors you never imagined.”

Her faith has also played a significant role in guiding her career and outlook while serving.

“My faith has been the foundation of my military career,” Flowers said. “It reminds me that I’m never alone and that challenges are there to build strength and character.”

Flowers is also a mother to three sons, 28 year old twins and a 19 year old currently attending college, a role she says has shaped her sense of responsibility both at home and in uniform.

Through three decades of service, Flowers continues to demonstrate how leadership, mentorship and perseverance can leave a lasting impact on the Soldiers around her.

As the military continues to evolve, she hopes her story reminds younger women that their place in the formation is not only welcomed but essential and that they will never have to stand alone.