Joint Region Marianas to Set TCCOR 3 at 10 p.m. Today

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ASAN, Guam (April 11, 2026) – Together with the Government of Guam and Joint Task Force- Micronesia, Joint Region Marianas (JRM) continues to closely monitor Typhoon Sinlaku, formerly known as Tropical Storm 04W, as it tracks toward the Marianas.

JRM will establish Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness (TCCOR) 3 at 10 p.m. today for all military installations in anticipation of destructive winds.

The announcement of TCCOR 3 indicates sustained winds greater than 50 knots (57 mph) are possible within 48 hours. As the storm continues to progress, JRM will announce TCCOR 2 when sustained winds greater than 50 knots are anticipated within 24 hours, followed by TCCOR 1, which is when those winds are occurring or anticipated within 12 hours.

Service members across JRM are actively preparing installations, including filling sandbags and securing infrastructure ahead of the storm.

“Recent efforts at our installations reflect the level of preparation required for this storm,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, JRM. “Our teams are taking proactive steps now to reduce risk, protect infrastructure, and ensure readiness as conditions are expected to deteriorate.”

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, JTF-M, and his team are prepared to respond rapidly should assistance be requested by appropriate authority, Defense Support of Civil Authorities.

“Our forces are postured, trained, and aligned to integrate seamlessly with local and federal partners, ensuring timely support shall we be called upon,” said Lasky.

Service members and their families are advised to continue taking precautionary measures, including ensuring households have sufficient food, water, and necessary medication for 7 to 10 days; clearing drainage areas to reduce flooding risk; securing windows, doors, and other items that could become airborne with heavy winds; ensuring households have cash on hand in case of power outages.

JRM will continue to provide updates as the storm progresses.

For the latest advisory information, visit:

- NWS Website: https://www\.weather\.gov/gum - JTWC Website: https://www\.metoc\.navy\.mil/jtwc/jtwc\.html - JRM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jrmguam/

-30- For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at jrmpublicaffairs@us.navy.mil.