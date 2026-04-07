Siderias receives recognition from security enterprise Your browser does not support the audio element.

Matthew Siderias has been selected as the Security Assistance Command’s Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.



Siderias serves as a country case manager in the EUCOM/AFRICOM regional operations directorate of the command. He works in the New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, office. He is part of a team that manages a complex $3.8 billion foreign military sales portfolio, encompassing 106 cases.



Recently he resolved a multi-year, $1.46 million financial discrepancy for the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.



“This erroneous debit from 2021 was expertly corrected, restoring critical national funds to NSPA’s account and rebuilding faith in the program,” Nicole Marrero-Quiles, his supervisor and a logistics management specialist, said. “His proactive approach is further evidenced by his swift resolution of 57 out of 65 critical action items in 2024 and 2025.”



Many colleagues talked about his “remarkable can-do attitude.” Siderias embraces opportunities to support the broader USASAC mission.



Siderias provides around-the-clock management to his assigned programs, routinely collaborating with counterparts at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency and various offices of defense cooperation to ensure mission success.



He consistently generates significant value for foreign military sales partners and the U.S. government through his keen financial stewardship. He proactively identifies and repurposes residual funds across his programs, enabling partners to support new efforts without additional cost.



“Matt’s expertise in foreign military sales is unparalleled,” Heather May, his co-worker and a supply technician, said. “But it’s his patience, and willingness to share that knowledge that truly sets him apart.Matt has a unique talent for making FMS understandable and always using humor to lighten the mood.”



Siderias’ impact extends far beyond his core duties, playing a pivotal role in key command initiatives. He masterfully presented a detailed case execution walkthrough to the commanding general, showcasing his deep subject matter expertise during a crucial engagement in 2025.



“Matt is the kind of person who brings his whole self to the team,” May said. “His sharp intellect and deep understanding of FMS are legendary, but it’s the energy and humor he brings every day … He’s the first person you go to with a tough question and the first person you want to celebrate a win with.”



Foreign military sales cases are complex and multifaceted and are a significant part of how the U.S. builds relationships with our allies and keeps the United States secure. The work of Siderias and his team is essential to strengthening those partnerships and achieving our national security goals.



“It’s not just his knowledge, but his commitment to the team that really stands out,” Michelle Remmel, a logistics management specialist on his team, said. “Matt’s dedication to his team is amazing.He’s always sharing what he knows, collaborating with other teams, and making sure everyone is on the same page. It makes a huge difference in the awesome success of our programs.”



“During his tenure with USASAC, I’ve had the pleasure of watching Mr. Siderias grow from a junior supply technician to a seasoned senior central case manager,” David Cooper, a division chief in the EUCOM/AFRICOM regional operations directorate, said. “What I admire most is the way he leads with purpose; the esprit de corps he builds within the team is second to none. I often say there are a few linchpins in this enterprise – not only does he fit that bill, but he also exceeds it by being a true force multiplier.”