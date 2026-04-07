Navy Bases Honored with Prestigious Ney Awards for Food Service Excellence

Photo By Lt. Drew Verbis | 260319-N-N0214-1068 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Mar. 19, 2026) Cmdr. William Burkland, executive officer, Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), serves Sailors during a special meal onboard Mercer Hall Galley, Mar. 19. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West Coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Adziry Garcia) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON (April 10, 2026) – Three U.S. Navy installations have received the prestigious Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award for Fiscal Year 2026, recognizing their outstanding culinary achievements.

Established in 1958, the award is the U.S. Navy’s highest honor for food service excellence and recognizes top-performing galleys both ashore and afloat.

The winning installations are:

· Naval Station Newport: East Coast general mess category

· Naval Air Station North Island: West Coast general mess category

· Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan: Outside the contiguous United States general mess category

“The hard work and culinary excellence of our food service professionals are vital to the morale and readiness of the entire Navy,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC). “A well-served, nutritious meal is more than just food. It’s a critical component of our warfighting readiness, providing a sense of home for our Sailors and enabling them to be at their best. These awards honor the galleys that represent the pinnacle of service and dedication. We are immensely proud of their accomplishments.”

CNIC’s Force Master Chief Andre Brown echoed the admiral's sentiment, emphasizing the direct impact culinary specialists have.

"Our culinary specialists are often the first and last faces a Sailor sees during their day. The pride and professionalism they pour into their work have a direct and profound impact on the morale of the entire crew," said Brown. "Winning a Ney Award is a testament to that dedication and a clear indicator of a high-performing, motivated team that takes care of our most valuable asset — our Sailors."

Excellent food service is also a cornerstone of fleet readiness, fostering an environment of wellness and support that strengthens the entire naval community and contributes directly to the resilience of Sailors and their families.

Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training, and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation.