(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-46 Delivery - A milestone flight and a final farewell

    Team McConnell delivers a baby 46

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill | 22nd Air Refueling Wing Airmen tour the Boeing factory in Everett, Washington, April...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    KC-46 Delivery - A milestone flight and a final farewell
    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kansas — A brand-new KC-46A Pegasus touched down
    and taxied toward its new home at McConnell, April 3, 2026. The moment represents
    the continued modernization of the Air Force’s tanker fleet and the culmination of a
    distinguished career.

    A select team of Airmen from the 22nd Operations Group, 22nd Maintenance Group,
    and 22nd Medical Group arrived at the Boeing Production Facility in Everett,
    Washington. The visit offered a rare, firsthand look at the precision engineering and manufacturing required to build the world’s most advanced multi-mission aerial refueler.

    The crew’s primary mission was to accept delivery of the Air Force’s 105th KC-46A
    Pegasus. For the maintenance crews in attendance, the factory tour was an opportunity
    to pick the brains of the Boeing professionals who build these machines from the
    ground up.

    The delivery flight itself featured a high-profile crew. Brig. Gen. Corey Simmons,
    Director of Operations for U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), took the
    controls for the first leg of the journey. Departing from the overcast skies of Washington,
    Gen. Simmons piloted the brand-new tail from the Boeing factory to Travis Air Force
    Base in California.

    “It’s been a life-long dream to deliver a brand new airplane to the Air Force,” Simmons
    said. “I got to work on the KC-46 in a couple of different roles, and to get to do this one
    time is like being a little kid again.”

    The delivery crew met with a contingent of McConnell jets that had recently been
    diverted to California on a weather relocation. The sight of multiple McConnell tails
    lined up on a different coast served as a reminder of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing’s
    agility and ability to maintain readiness regardless of environmental challenges.

    After Gen. Simmons concluded his portion of the mission at Travis Air Force Base and
    continued on to his duties with USTRANSCOM, the focus shifted toward home — and
    toward a significant personal milestone for one McConnell pilot.
    The final leg from Travis AFB back to McConnell was commanded by Maj. Kyle Haydel,
    a KC-46 pilot with the 22nd Operations Group. This wasn't just another delivery; it was
    Haydel’s "fini flight," the traditional final flight of an Air Force pilot's career or
    assignment.

    During his final approach to McConnell’s runway, Haydel was near-speechless. “It feels
    bittersweet,” he said. “And that’s all I’ve got.”

    Piloting a factory-fresh aircraft for one’s final military flight is a rare honor. Haydel guided
    McConnell’s 25th Pegasus into Kansas airspace, bringing the aircraft home to join the
    world's largest KC-46A fleet. As the wheels touched the runway at McConnell on April 3,
    the aircraft was officially "delivered," and a chapter closed for a dedicated aviator.

    After having some time to reflect on his experience, Haydel said “If I had the words to
    sum-up 25 years of pain, love, sadness, joy, triumphs and failures all culminating into a
    single approach and landing – I’d probably be better suited as a novelist. It’s an
    absolute emotional rollercoaster.”

    With the addition of this aircraft, McConnell Air Force Base continues to solidify its role
    as the epicenter of global reach. The integration of the maintenance and operations
    groups during the Everett tour ensures that the personnel who fly and fix these aircraft
    are as synchronized as the technology inside them.

    As Haydel stepped off the flightline to the traditional "hose down" by family and
    colleagues, the 105th Pegasus was already being prepped by maintainers. Its journey
    started in Everett, but its mission—to provide rapid global mobility and aerial
    refueling—is just beginning.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 15:15
    Story ID: 562485
    Location: US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 Delivery - A milestone flight and a final farewell, by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Team McConnell delivers a baby 46
    Team McConnell delivers a baby 46
    Team McConnell delivers a baby 46
    Team McConnell delivers a baby 46
    Team McConnell delivers a baby 46
    Team McConnell delivers a baby 46
    Team McConnell delivers a baby 46

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kyle, Haydel, 46, KC-46, Delivery, McConnell, 22ARW, Boeing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version