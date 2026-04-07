(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps seeks public input on Kinzua Dam & Allegheny Reservoir master plan, environmental assessment revision

    Corps seeks public input on Kinzua Dam &amp; Allegheny Reservoir master plan, environmental assessment revision

    Photo By Andrew Byrne | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is seeking community feedback...... read more read more

    WARREN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Story by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    WARREN, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is seeking community feedback regarding proposed changes to the Kinzua Dam and Allegheny Reservoir master plan and environmental assessment.

    WHO: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    WHAT: The district encourages the community to participate in the 30-day public comment period and provide valuable input on proposed changes to the Kinzua Dam master plan and environmental assessment. Your feedback will directly influence future recreational activities and natural resource management at the facility for the next 25 years.

    WHEN: The comment period opens April 13 and closes May 15.

    WHERE: The public can view the draft master plan document at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/28858 and the draft environmental assessment at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/28903.

    Physical copies of the master plan and environmental assessment drafts are available at:

    • Warren Public Library at 205 Market Street, Warren, PA 16365
    • Warren County Visitor’s Bureau at 22045 US-6, Warren, PA 16365
    • Salamanca Library at 155 Wildwood Ave, Salamanca, NY 14779

    Comment cards and submission boxes are available at all three locations for the public to submit feedback. Feedback can also be submitted virtually by emailing mailto:dll-celrp-ops-public-comment@usace.army.mil.

    WHY: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulations require periodic reviews of master plans to ensure they meet current public and environmental needs. The master plan guides how government-owned and leased lands around Kinzua Dam are used.

    Media can contact the Public Affairs office at mailto:CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or (412) 395-7500.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 14:07
    Story ID: 562469
    Location: WARREN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps seeks public input on Kinzua Dam & Allegheny Reservoir master plan, environmental assessment revision, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Corps seeks public input on Kinzua Dam &amp; Allegheny Reservoir master plan, environmental assessment revision

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Environmental Assessment
    Master Plan
    Comment Period
    Kinzua Dam
    Allegheny Reservoir

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version