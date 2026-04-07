Corps seeks public input on Kinzua Dam & Allegheny Reservoir master plan, environmental assessment revision

Photo By Andrew Byrne | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is seeking community feedback regarding proposed changes to the Kinzua Dam and Allegheny Reservoir master plan and environmental assessment. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Andrew Byrne | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is seeking community feedback...... read more read more

WARREN, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is seeking community feedback regarding proposed changes to the Kinzua Dam and Allegheny Reservoir master plan and environmental assessment.

WHO: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

WHAT: The district encourages the community to participate in the 30-day public comment period and provide valuable input on proposed changes to the Kinzua Dam master plan and environmental assessment. Your feedback will directly influence future recreational activities and natural resource management at the facility for the next 25 years.

WHEN: The comment period opens April 13 and closes May 15.

WHERE: The public can view the draft master plan document at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/28858 and the draft environmental assessment at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/28903.

Physical copies of the master plan and environmental assessment drafts are available at:

Warren Public Library at 205 Market Street, Warren, PA 16365

Warren County Visitor’s Bureau at 22045 US-6, Warren, PA 16365

Salamanca Library at 155 Wildwood Ave, Salamanca, NY 14779

Comment cards and submission boxes are available at all three locations for the public to submit feedback. Feedback can also be submitted virtually by emailing mailto:dll-celrp-ops-public-comment@usace.army.mil.

WHY: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulations require periodic reviews of master plans to ensure they meet current public and environmental needs. The master plan guides how government-owned and leased lands around Kinzua Dam are used.

Media can contact the Public Affairs office at mailto:CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or (412) 395-7500.