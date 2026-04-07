2026 CNO Essay Contest Announced

Over the past nine years the Chief of Naval Operations, CNO, has hosted an annual essay contest, challenging participants to draw on lessons learned throughout naval history to address major issues facing the modern U.S. Navy. This year’s competition commemorates the enduring legacy of the United States Navy and the 250th anniversary of the Nation.

Established in 2017, under CNO Adm. John Richardson, the CNO Naval History Essay Contest promotes a deeper understanding of how historical lessons can inform the Navy’s future. The contest draws on the insight and creativity of current and former uniformed and civilian members of the U.S. maritime services, as well as professional historians, to expand the Navy’s warfighting knowledge.

“Our history represents a wealth of knowledge that otherwise would have to be learned the hard way,” said Sam Cox, Director of Naval History and Heritage Command, Rear Adm. (retired). “By studying the decisions, successes, and failures of those who came before us, we gain critical insights that inform how we train, fight and operate today. Applying lessons from the past helps ensure maritime superiority in the modern era.”

This annual competition is managed by Naval History and Heritage Command, NHHC, with support from the U.S. Naval Institute.

Contestants may participate in the following categories:

Professional Historian Category

Rising Historian Category

Midshipmen and Cadets Category

Anyone participating in the competition is allowed to submitted multiple essays for consideration, however, only one essay may win per author.

All Submissions are due by 2359 Est. 30 May, 2026.

All winning essays will be published in USNI’sProceedingsorNaval Historyin 2026.

For additional details on this year’s competition, including word counts, submission guidance, prizes, and category eligibility, please visit https://www.history.navy.mil/get-involved/essay-contest.html.

NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, ten museums, USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus.

For more news from NHHC, visit www.history.navy.mil