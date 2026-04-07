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    U.S. Army advances accelerated PAC-3 MSE production through contract action

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Story by Darrell Ames 

    Portfolio Acquisition Executive FIRES

    U.S. Army advances accelerated PAC-3 MSE production through contract action

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — April 10, 2026 — The U.S. government has awarded Lockheed Martin a $4.7 billion undefinitized contract action to support accelerated production of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement, or PAC-3 MSE, interceptors. The contract action supports ongoing efforts to increase production capacity for one of the Army’s most critical air and missile defense interceptors, helping ensure the availability of key munitions for U.S. forces and allies. PAC-3 MSE is a vital component of the Army’s layered air and missile defense architecture, providing the capability to defeat a range of advanced aerial threats. Expanded production capacity will help meet operational demands while reinforcing the defense industrial base and supply chain that underpin readiness. The award follows a Jan. 6 framework agreement to accelerate PAC-3 MSE production under the Department’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy. Through continued partnership with industry, the Army is working to expand manufacturing throughput, strengthen munitions capacity and deliver proven capabilities to Soldiers at speed and scale. PAC-3 MSE provides enhanced range, altitude and overall performance compared with earlier variants and remains central to defending forces, strategic assets and critical infrastructure. The Army continues to pursue investments and partnerships that increase munitions production, improve resilience across the industrial base and ensure the Joint Force is equipped to respond to emerging threats in complex operational environments. PAC-3 MSE is an advanced hit-to-kill interceptor employed within the Patriot weapon system. It is designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft and serves as a key element of the Army’s integrated air and missile defense mission.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 09:41
    Story ID: 562435
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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