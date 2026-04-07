133rd ATF Elevates Air Transportation Excellence

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 133rd Air Transportation Function (ATF) pose for a group photo in St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 7, 2025. The 133rd ATF is responsible for the secure transport of personnel and cargo, reflected in its motto, “Anything, Anytime, Anywhere. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Warren) see less | View Image Page

The 133rd Air Transportation Function (ATF) of the Minnesota Air National Guard was awarded the Air Reserve Component (ARC) Air Transportation Activity of the Year Award for the 2025 fiscal year.

According to leadership, the award submission was a direct reflection of the character of their people. It recognized not just mission success, but the team's unwavering strength in the face of significant adversity, which included the loss of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Abbey Berg. This commitment to fostering a strong, people-focused culture is also evident in the unit’s foundational structure.

The 133rd AFT leadership had made the decision to restructure their organization to give Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) more leadership opportunities. According to the units superintendent Senior Master Sgt. Neil Bacon the type of leadership that these NCO’s will develop is going to provide them with a sense of ownership as they go through their career.

Empowered by leadership at all levels, members of the 133rd ATF were critical in strengthening joint and multinational ties. They proved this by facilitating the movement of over 200 U.S. Army, Air Force, and Norwegian military personnel for the annual Minnesota National Guard Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange.

Beyond the troop exchange, the squadron also executed a critical overseas mission. While deployed to the U.S. Central Command region, members of the 133rd ATF moved over 16,000 passengers and thousands of tons of cargo to support Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER.

But the story of their deployment wasn't just about the cargo they moved. Even in the demanding deployed environment, the Airmen also carried the responsibility of honoring their own, leading the effort to organize Port Dawg Memorial Runs.

Bacon stated, “The members that went to all these deployed locations, they set the port dawg runs up wherever they were and did that in honor of Abbey, around the world. And I just think it really speaks to the character and the professionalism, and dedication of the people in this section."

The Air Transportation Activity of the Year Award doesn’t just recognize a unit for their logistical excellence. This award provides recognition to a unit that chose to move through adversity and further the Air Force mission while honoring their fallen teammate.

Bacon reflected on the award and said, "The award is for us and the people in this building, but, you know, the support systems that allow us to do our job and our operational capabilities are broad. It speaks to not just the readiness of the people that were involved in this award, butthe entire support system on this base as well."