COMMENTARY: Community protection starts with you

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | Military police Soldiers and gate guards protect the narrow gap where the MPs pulled their vehicles close together during a mock protest March 10, 2022 at USAG Benelux - Brunssum, the Netherlands. The mock demonstration tested the garrison's protection personnel in their response capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | Military police Soldiers and gate guards protect the narrow gap where the MPs pulled...... read more read more

By Tom Janis, USAG Bavaria S-3/5

[EDITOR’S NOTE: In this commentary, Tom Janis, antiterrorism officer for the Hohenfels and Garmisch communities, elucidates how community members can keep themselves and -- by extension -- their military communities safe.]

USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – Welcome to the Bavaria Military Community. You are joining or are a part of one of the most unique and diverse overseas Army communities. Living in Germany offers incredible opportunities — but it also requires awareness, responsibility and understanding of local security expectations.

Please take a few moments to read some pointers on staying safe while here:

· Stay cognizant of surroundings: Stay safe by knowing your surroundings and what doesn’t fit or seem right, trusting your instincts. Report anything unusual to the military police or Polizei. Online reporting for suspicious activity is done through iSALUTE.

· Practice good OPSEC: Always practice operational security (OPSEC). Army business is our business. Don’t help our adversaries by posting equipment photos, troop movements or any unit info deemed sensitive. You know what that is.

· Know what to do in an active threat: Bavaria is a safe region with strong German police presence. Nevertheless, threats still exist: lone-actor violent extremists, cyber/social engineering attempts, criminal activity targeting Americans, and demonstrations or protests. Know how to respond to active assailant attacks (run – hide – fight). Learn more about “RUN – HIDE – FIGHT” here.

· Make your plans known: Register trips with State Department Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), and sign-up for Alert! – our emergency notification system.

· Maintain lower profile: You should avoid wearing a uniform off post. The key is blending in and not drawing unnecessary attention to yourself.

If it feels wrong, report it. If it looks out of place, report it. If you’re unsure, report it anyway. Stay safe, Bavaria! To learn more, contact your unit antiterrorism coordinator or the installation antiterrorism officer at antiterrorism / force protection mailbox: mailto:usarmy.bavaria.id-europe.list.dptms-at-fp@army.mil.