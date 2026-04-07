Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Hosts Chief of Naval Operations

Photo By Branden Bourque | KITTERY, Maine — Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle participates in a Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program visualization discussion on the P-381 and Dry Dock #1 modernization projects With Maine Senator Susan Collins at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY), April 9, 2026. The Chief of Naval Operations is touring various bases and shipyards for fleet engagement to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality and warfighting. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque) see less | View Image Page

KITTERY, Maine – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle visited Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to engage with shipyard leadership regarding ongoing submarine modernization efforts, technological innovation and quality-of-service initiatives, April 9.

Marking his first visit to the shipyard since assuming command in August, Caudle was accompanied by U.S. Senator Susan Collins, from Maine and Rear Adm. Scott Brown, deputy commander, Naval Sea Systems Command Industrial Operations, who met with Capt. Jesse Nice, shipyard commander; Capt. Bryan Kupyar, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Maine; Capt. Jason Deichler, commodore, Submarine Squadron TWO; and Mr. Stephen Fahey, senior executive service, nuclear engineering and planning manager to discuss critical infrastructure modernization efforts, next generation submarine maintenance technologies, and Sailor quality-of-service initiatives.

“Victory starts here,” said Caudle. “By investing in advanced technologies and the quality of service our Sailors deserve, we strengthen the Foundry that forges our Fleet. A combat-ready force, built on sustained and modernized Virginia-class submarines, highlights our differentiated value to the nation and delivers the decisive advantage required to defeat emerging threats and ensure peace through strength.”

The tour focused on the shipyard's role as part of the Foundry, the engine that drives the Navy’s warfighting advantage.

“The success seen here at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is a direct result of deliberate decisions in how we execute work,” said Nice. “The advanced manufacturing and repair technologies demonstrated for the CNO are a testament to our team's dedication to building and sustaining the fleet. By investing in our workforce and leaning on their expertise to enhance problem-solving, we are enabling our shipyard team to be force multipliers for our industrial base — the bedrock of the U.S. Navy."

Deichler emphasized how the visit highlighted the synergy between the operational fleet and the industrial shipyard team. “During the CNO’s visit to PNSY, he saw Sailors and shipyard civilians operating as one team — identifying problems, solving them at the deckplate, and moving at speed,” said Deichler. “Here at Submarine Squadron TWO, we are living Foundry, Fleet, and Fight — leveraging the shipyard and advanced manufacturing as our Foundry, forging resilient fleet Sailors, and delivering combat-ready submarines to the Fight. The result is our crews return to sea tougher, stronger, and ready to win tonight.”

Highlighting the direct link between Sailor well-being and mission readiness, Caudle’s visit concluded with a review of quality-of-service improvements at the unaccompanied Sailor housing.

“Hosting the CNO during his visit to Seavey Island provided a unique opportunity to display how NSA Maine is advancing his priorities,” said Kupyar. “By aligning our shore infrastructure — focusing on communication, security, and base operations — we are accelerating Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s pace of modernizing and sustaining the nation’s submarine force, which will lead to improved lethality and combat effectiveness."

As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. Through a focus on innovation, accountability, and fostering a culture of warfighting excellence, PNSY strengthens the maritime industrial base and invests in its highly skilled workforce. The work done at the shipyard is a direct contribution to national security. Submarines leave the shipyard more capable than ever before, ensuring the U.S. Navy remains the most dominant maritime force and that the nation's warfighters are prepared for any mission, anywhere in the world.