Army launches data operations center to give warfighters the decisive edge

Photo By Sgt. William Rogers | Staff Sgt. Victor Corena, assigned to Assault Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, checks operational data on his end-user device during a field training exercise that demonstrates Next Generation Command and Control AN/PRC-166 radio technology on Fort Carson, Colorado, on September 18, 2025. The NGC2 ecosystem integrates software applications, infrastructure, data, and transport into a unified operational architecture, providing commanders with real-time information to make more, better and faster decisions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Rogers) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON (April 9, 2026) – The U.S. Army announced the launch of the Army Data Operations Center, or ADOC, a key initiative designed to transform how the Army manages and utilizes its vast data resources to ensure decision dominance on the modern battlefield.

The ADOC, which reached initial operating capability on April 3, will serve as the operational engine for the Army’s transformation into a data-centric force. It will connect commanders at all echelons to the full power of the Army’s enterprise data, ensuring warfighters have access to the right information at the right time.

While the Army is rich with data from its global operations, much of that information has been fragmented across legacy systems and organizational stovepipes. The ADOC is designed to bridge this gap.

“Commanders are not short on data,” said Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey, the Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, during a media roundtable on April 7. “We have tons of data on our battlefield and in our enterprise. We don’t have a data problem. We have a data management problem. And data becomes the ammunition that we need to provide to our senior leaders in order for them to make quick and informed decisions and gain decision dominance.”

Tasked organized under U.S. Army Cyber Command, the ADOC will act as a centralized data service, described by officials as a “9-1-1 for data.” A team of master data brokers will be responsible for identifying authoritative sources, establishing secure connections, and routing critical information to the point of need—from enterprise systems to joint and coalition partners.

“The Army Data Operations Center represents a pivotal step in our journey to becoming a truly data-centric force,” said Lt. Gen. Christopher Eubank, commanding general of Army Cyber Command. “By enabling seamless access to trusted, actionable data, ADOC ensures that our commanders and Soldiers are equipped to make precise, timely decisions. This capability is essential to maintaining our advantage…ultimately allowing us to set the land domain through the cyber domain.”

To guide the center’s development, the Army established an ADOC Task Force, which is currently executing a 180-day pilot program.

“The ADOC is ultimately intended to be the 9-1-1 for the operational force to call when they have a data management, data connectivity issue,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Kaloostian, the ADOC Task Force director. “We are the ones that are going to alleviate the burden from those divisions.”

As it matures, the ADOC will also aim to operationalize data for artificial intelligence and machine learning, managing the Army’s AI model garden and shortening the sensor-to-shooter timeline. By turning raw data into refined intelligence, the ADOC will empower Soldiers at every level to out-think and out-maneuver any adversary, securing the Army’s decisive edge now and in the future.

(Article by U.S. Army Public Affairs)