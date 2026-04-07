NMRTC New England Sailors Gain Fleet Perspective Aboard Future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr.

Photo By Lt. Sydney Wall | 260306-N-OV429-2001 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 6, 2026) – Sailors from Navy Medicine...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Sydney Wall | 260306-N-OV429-2001 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 6, 2026) – Sailors from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, tour the sick bay onboard the future Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), March 6, 2026. The tour highlighted the vital role Navy Medicine plays in sustaining warfighter readiness at sea, reinforcing how medical Sailors contribute directly to mission success. NMRTC New England provides operational training to healthcare professionals through healthcare delivery to optimize both medical staff and Warfighter and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jammel Tilley) see less | View Image Page

Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England gained a rare, firsthand look at the future of naval warfare during a tour of the future Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) while the ship was ported in Newport, R.I., March 6, 2026.



The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer represents the backbone of the Navy’s surface fleet, equipped with advanced Aegis combat systems and integrated air and missile defense capabilities designed to counter evolving global threats. For Navy medical personnel, stepping aboard a next-generation warship provided critical insight into the operational environment they ultimately support—bridging the gap between clinical readiness and real-world fleet requirements.



“As leaders, we ought to work to maximize the opportunities to immerse our Sailors in the operational world where they will invariably be asked to serve,” said Capt. John Hoyos, executive officer, NMRTC New England, “Whether on the sea, under the sea, in the air, or on the ground with expeditionary forces, we are the Navy and Marine Corp’s medical team.”



The tour highlighted the vital role Navy Medicine plays in sustaining warfighter readiness at sea, reinforcing how medical Sailors contribute directly to mission success. By observing shipboard spaces, casualty response considerations, and the pace of life aboard a deployable platform, participants strengthened their understanding of operational medicine in contested maritime environments. Opportunities like this ensure medical personnel are not only clinically proficient, but also tactically aware—ready to deliver lifesaving care wherever the mission demands. Engaging with the crew of a soon-to-be commissioned warship, named in honor of Medal of Honor recipient Harvey C. Barnum Jr., also underscored the legacy of service and sacrifice that Navy Medicine supports across the fleet.



NMRTC New England provides operational training to healthcare professionals through healthcare delivery to optimize both medical staff and Warfighter and readiness.