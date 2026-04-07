Photo By Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston | A dual-motor drive system operates a digital airport surveillance radar at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 30, 2026. The system was designed to reduce strain on each motor and extend the equipment’s service life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston) see less | View Image Page

Boots on the Ground: Behind the Mission with 97th OSS

The 97th Air Mobility Wing command team received a firsthand look at how the 97th Operations Support Squadron’s Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems team supports Altus Air Force Base’s flying mission during a Boots on the Ground immersion tour of the digital airport surveillance radar and Ground Air Transmit Receive sites March 30, 2026.

During the visit, U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Kind, 97th AMW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jonny Adams, 97th AMW command chief, met with 97th OSS leadership and learned how Airmen maintain systems that support safe and effective mobility training at Altus AFB.

At the Digital Airport Surveillance Radar site, the command team viewed the radar’s power and drive systems and learned how the equipment is designed to maintain continuous operation. They also received a demonstration of the radar’s rotating assembly and how counterweights help keep it balanced at high speeds. The DASR provides surveillance data that supports local air traffic operations and flight training.

The tour also included a stop at the Ground Air Transmit Receive site, where Kind and Adams viewed the control center and communications equipment used to provide secure communications and satellite connectivity. The GATR site supports stateside training, coordination and mission operations, helping ensure aircrews and support agencies remain connected.

“Our 97 OSS Radar, Airfield, and Weather Systems team members are the unsung heroes of our mission here at Altus AFB,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David M. Snyder, 97th OSS director of operations. “They work diligently behind the scenes to manage and maintain the DASR and GATR sites, providing the critical navigation data and communication support that our mobility aircrews need for safe and effective training, directly enabling our Wing’s ability to Develop the Decisive Mobility Force of the Future.”

The immersion tour highlighted the behind-the-scenes work of the 97th OSS team and its direct impact on the wing’s training and readiness mission.