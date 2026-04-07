Jackson raises awareness of sexual harassment, assault

Photo By Robert Timmons | Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commander, speaks during an event recognizing April at Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month at Darby Field on post, April 2. That event included bounce houses, food trucks, games and culminating in a proclamation signing by Hood and Post Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Shoaf. see less | View Image Page

Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is observed each and every April throughout the Department of War and as a dedicated time to raise awareness and recommit Fort Jackson to eliminating both sexual harassment and assault.

“Sexual assault is unacceptable, period, and has no place in our military. It is contrary to our institutional values, the warrior ethos, and our overall readiness,” said Anthony J. Tata, under secretary of war for personnel and readiness, in an article by Pentagon News, adding that, “Awareness, prevention, and support are a shared responsibility. We expect every member of the Department of War community to help root out harmful behaviors, maintain standards, and continue to drive necessary change throughout the force.”

The post kicked off its prevention efforts with a SAAPM event held on Darby Field, April 2.

That event included bounce houses, food trucks, games and culminating in a proclamation signing by Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Shoaf.

The prevention month is about taking care of each other, Hood said.

“It really is about how we take care of people,” he added. It was part of four tasks Soldiers know about. He said Soldiers have to lead, take care of people, training and “maintaining our dignity and respect no matter where we go, and we truly care for people.”

The Fort Jackson commanding general wasn’t the only one to speak at the event.

Reverend Dr. Maria Franklin shared her experiences with sexual assault and the installation for its prevention efforts. “Thank you for your support, not only acknowledging (SAAPM), but to confront a reality that is often hidden, misunderstood and ignored,” Franklin said. “It is not an easy or comfortable topic to discuss; however, discussion is necessary.”

Sexual abuse and assault doesn’t discriminate and affects millions of people across the country. Kimberly South, director for community development for Pathways to Healing, said that every 73 seconds, someone in the United States is sexually assaulted and every nine minutes that someone is a child.

Eliminating sexual assault in the military requires unwavering, year-round commitment, a DOW article reported. The ongoing DOW sexual assault awareness and prevention campaign, “STEP FORWARD: Prevent. Report. Advocate,” calls on the Total Force to confront and counter harmful behaviors, provide victim assistance, and strengthen command climates.

Hood and Shoaf signed a proclamation that reads, “Just as every Solder takes their first step in service on our soil, we too must take the first steps to prevent sexual harassment and assault within our ranks."

“We stand firm in exercising the moral courage to address misconduct that diminishes our dignity and respect,” it reads. “Led by the example of our leaders, drill sergeants, cadre and encouraging peer-to-peer bystander intervention, we will lead from the front, uphold Army Values and take ownership of our community from day one.”

Fort Jackson will also hold Teal Tuesdays throughout April, where the community will wear teal, the color of sexual assault awareness, prevention and support.

Information tables will be set up in the Commissary and Exchange, while Denim Day will be observed April 29. For more information about SAAPM, call (803) 280-2507, or visit https://home.army.mil/jackson/my-fort/.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, reach out to the Safe Helpline at (877) 995-5247 or SafeHelpline.org/live-chat for anonymous, 24/7, one-on-one support.