White House honors National Guard-supported counterdrug operations

Courtesy Photo | National Guard members stand alongside law enforcement and community partners during...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | National Guard members stand alongside law enforcement and community partners during the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) National Awards Ceremony hosted by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, April 2, 2026. The ceremony recognized 10 award-winning investigations supported by federal, state, local, and tribal agencies working to disrupt drug trafficking networks across the United States. (Courtesy photo by National HIDTA Program) see less | View Image Page

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy recognized National Guard counterdrug programs for support to 10 award-winning law enforcement investigations during the National Drug Control Awards Ceremony, April 2, 2026.



The investigations were part of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, or HIDTA, program, a White House-led effort that brings together federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement to target major drug trafficking networks across the United States.



“We’re celebrating our High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area groups and recognizing the men and women on the front lines of this fight every day, ensuring our children and our communities are safe,” said Sara Carter, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.



Nine National Guard counterdrug programs contributed to the investigations, supporting efforts to disrupt drug trafficking networks and improve public safety.



Twenty-seven National Guard members attended the ceremony and stood alongside their law enforcement and community partners. The awards recognize outstanding law enforcement efforts to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activity across the country.



National Guard personnel support these investigations by working directly with law enforcement agencies, embedded in multi-jurisdictional task forces. They analyze data, identify key criminal network nodes, and help build cases that lead to arrests and the disruption of larger threat networks, said U.S. Air Force Col. Laurie Rodriguez, National Guard Bureau counterdrug division chief.



The National Guard Counterdrug Program provides criminal analysts, reconnaissance, and strategic community engagement support to all 33 HIDTAs.



“Our Guard members act as force multipliers and provide support that enhances the integration of state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies with the detection, interdiction, and disruption of drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations,” said Rodriguez.



The program, which operates in all 50 states, three territories, and the District of Columbia, supports law enforcement agencies with analysis, training, and operational coordination. Many of these investigations span multiple states and require close coordination between agencies.



Participating National Guard counterdrug programs included Alabama, California, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, New Mexico, Texas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington.



"These awards underscore the power of partnerships in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking and related crime,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau. “Together, with our partners, we’re fighting to protect our children and our communities from drug trafficking threats. Just last year, Guard counterdrug operations helped remove $15 billion in illicit narcotics from American communities. We remain committed to this vital mission."



The National Guard Counterdrug Program conducts a full-spectrum campaign that bridges the gap between and among Department of War and Non-Department of War institutions in the fight against illicit drugs and transnational threats to the Homeland. The program supports military, law enforcement, and community-based counterdrug operations at all levels of government to anticipate, deter, and defeat these threats to enhance national security and protect our society.