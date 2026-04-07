Naval District Washington Strengthens Readiness with Annual Hurricane Exercise

WASHINGTON (NNS) — Naval District Washington (NDW) will participate in the annual Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale (HURREX/CG) 2026 from April 13 to 24. The two-week exercise, led by the U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command, will test the Navy’s ability to respond to destructive weather and to ensure the readiness of our shore infrastructure to support the warfighter. The exercise will simulate a major hurricane, forcing afloat and shore-based commands to execute their disaster preparedness and recovery plans ahead of the 2026 hurricane season.

“The primary goal of HURREX/CG26 is to ensure emergency weather and hurricane preparedness across the NDW enterprise,” said Richard Green, NDW Exercise Planner. “This includes making sure our heavy weather plans are feasible and accessible, our families and tenant commands are prepared, and that personnel and equipment are secure. Since we can never completely get ahead of mother nature, we also want to focus on restoration and response efforts when things don’t go smoothly. And as always, we’re looking for areas to improve—because mission success isn’t always ‘everything went great with no issues.’ We actually want to find things that went wrong.”

This year’s exercise introduces new layers of collaboration, with joint integration efforts expanding to include Air Force District Washington and Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR). These partnerships are intended to create a more realistic reflection of the joint response needed if a major storm were to impact the area. “We’ve found ways to integrate joint partners into the exercise to better mirror what a severe hurricane response in the NCR would actually look like,” Green said. “This year’s integration points are small, but they represent an important step toward deeper coordination in the future.”

The simulated scenario for HURREX/CG26 involves two simultaneous hurricanes striking the U.S.—one in the Atlantic and another in the Gulf of Mexico—creating extensive weather challenges across the eastern half of the country. The Atlantic storm, projected as a Category 2 hurricane, is expected to make landfall near Washington, D.C., bringing widespread flooding, power outages, and damaging winds.

Operationally, NDW will test its full range of hurricane response capabilities. “We’re evaluating everything—communications systems, evacuation procedures, recovery efforts, and now, joint integration,” Green explained. “The goal is to ensure that when a real storm hits, every command and partner agency knows how to act quickly and effectively.”

The exercise’s impact on the local community is expected to be minimal, though Green encouraged service members and civilians to use the event as a reminder to review their own preparedness plans. “Just because the actions take place behind the scenes doesn’t mean the spirit of the exercise shouldn’t be practiced,” he said. “Take this time to make sure you and your family have supplies and a plan. This is as much about community readiness as it is about operational readiness.”

Behind the scenes, Green emphasized the importance of early planning, coordination, and candid after-action assessment. “Deconfliction and alignment with all stakeholders are vital,” he said. “Equally critical is capturing lessons learned truthfully. The exercise is designed to stress our capabilities and expose weaknesses. If we just go through the motions without identifying areas for improvement, we’re not doing anyone any favors.” While hurricanes rarely strike the NCR directly, NDW leaders stress that indirect or secondary effects can be just as disruptive. “We often associate hurricanes with Florida or the Carolinas, and that’s true,” Green said. “But downstream impacts can absolutely cripple this region. With such a dense population and so many critical government functions here, preparedness in the NCR is essential.”

Jeffrey Sanford, NDW Director of Operations, emphasized the importance of conducting the exercise every year. “Conducting this hurricane preparedness exercise annually is not just a procedural requirement; it is a critical investment in our readiness and resilience,” Sanford said. “The threat of a major weather event in the National Capital Region is a matter of ‘when,’ not ‘if.’ This annual drill ensures our response plans are not just documents on a shelf, but are tested, validated, and ingrained in our personnel. It allows us to build muscle memory, identify and close procedural gaps, and confirm our communication channels work under pressure. Ultimately, our mission is to protect our people, our assets, and ensure mission continuity.”

As the Navy and its partners prepare for another hurricane season, HURREX/CG26 serves as both a test and a reminder: readiness doesn’t happen by accident. “This is a great time to take inventory at home,” Green said. “Make sure you have a plan, supplies, and contingencies in place. We all have a role in being ready when the next storm comes.”

For more NDW information, please visit www.facebook.com/NavDistWash, https://www.instagram.com/navdistwash/, and our website at https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/ndw.html.