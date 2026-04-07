Airfield operations manager devotes four decades of professionalism at Hohenfels

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Dietmar Meier, the outgoing airfield operations manager, bids his colleagues farewell in the operations meeting room. Meier, who has more than four decades of experience at Hohenfels Army Airfield, concluded his career March 27, 2026 at the airfield. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – Dietmar Meier, an airfield operations manager with more than four decades of experience all at Hohenfels Army Airfield, concluded his career March 27, 2026 with friends and colleagues on the tarmac of the airfield he dedicated his professional life to.

As part of Meier’s send-off on a clear, cold morning, the airfield’s fire prevention team drove him the length of the airfield.

While the fire prevention team and Meier drove, his colleagues walked from the airfield operations building to just outside a hangar at the other end to take a group photo of the team.

Colleagues knew Meier as “Didi,” a name that had followed him since childhood. Others of his colleagues had a different name for Meier: Mr. Airfield. Meier, for his part, attributes the nickname to him knowing from years of experience most everyone to contact whenever the team needed to accomplish something.

Meier’s connection to the U.S. Army and to Hohenfels partly because his family lived immediately off post in the market town Schmidmühlen.

“I was born in Schmidmühlen,” Meier said. “I grew up in Schmidmühlen. I live in Schmidmühlen. I think I’m going to die there.”

Meier’s father worked for housing on-post, so after schooling, Meier himself decided to apply for a position. He started in September 1983, and, after his probationary period, became part of the airfield crew in February 1984. Meier attributes his longevity in the location to the career field – aviation – being exciting.

“If I look back, the 42 years, this is the truth: I enjoyed every single day,” he said. “I cannot remember a day where I thought I do not want to come to work. It was always exciting.”

After Meier received awards and applause from his colleagues, he took a few moments to speak, thanking his team members and remembering others. He also commended his employer.

“The U.S. Army was always, over my 42, 43 years, a loyal employer,” he said.

Meier plans to spend time at his house in Schmidmühlen, time with his Family elsewhere in Bavaria, and time traveling with his wife to vacation spots throughout Europe.