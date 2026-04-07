(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th SFS Launches First In-House CROWS Course

    Aviano Hosts 39th SFS for CROWS Training

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg | From the left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Monroy, 39th Security Forces...... read more read more

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    04.09.2026

    Story by Senior Airman Victoria Nuzzi 

    39th Air Base Wing

    39th SFS Launches First In-House CROWS Course

    Aligning with the 39th Air Base Wing's vision to ensure its Airmen are trained, equipped, and ready,the 39th Security Forces Squadron certified Airmen on the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) for the first time at Incirlik Air Base in March of 2026.

    The CROWS is a system that allows Airmen to control a mounted weapon from inside an armored vehicle. It is essential for members of the 39th SFS to continually adapt and become proficient in operating this system, as the Wing is focused on providing diverse training opportunities to better equip its personnel for a variety of operations.

    This was the first class conducted in-house at Incirlik since 39th SFS members received instructor training at the U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) CROWS instructor course Aviano Air Base, Italy, last year.

    “The CROWS course enhances the combat readiness and depth of our defenders,” said Staff Sgt. Quinton Burts, 39th SFS CROWS course Chief and Program Manager. “A CROWS-qualified team can respond to threats faster and more accurately while remaining protected.”

    The training certified the Airmen on the M240B and M249 light machine guns using a CROWS system attached to a JTLV.

    First, the Airmen completed four days of internal classroom instruction where they learned system fundamentals, operational procedures, maintenance and troubleshooting. Finally, they completed live-fire training hosted by 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) section at Aviano Air Base. The 31st SFS CATM team provided the range, equipment, weapons and safety oversight for the final portion of certification.

    “This training is now a core part of our unit’s training plan,” said Burts. “As new defenders arrive, they will be scheduled for this course to ensure our forces are 100% qualified and combat-ready on this critical weapons system.”

    The completion of this course strengthens Incirlik Air Base’s base defense capabilities and reinforces the Wing’s commitment to operational readiness.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 05:37
    Story ID: 562302
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th SFS Launches First In-House CROWS Course, by SrA Victoria Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Aviano Hosts 39th SFS for CROWS Training
    Aviano Hosts 39th SFS for CROWS Training
    Aviano Hosts 39th SFS for CROWS Training
    Aviano Hosts 39th SFS for CROWS Training
    Aviano Hosts 39th SFS for CROWS Training
    Aviano Hosts 39th SFS for CROWS Training
    Aviano Hosts 39th SFS for CROWS Training
    Aviano Hosts 39th SFS for CROWS Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CATM
    CROWS
    31st Security Forces Squadron
    39th Secuity Forces Squadron
    Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV)
    training CSTX 86-18-02

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version