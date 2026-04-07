39th SFS Launches First In-House CROWS Course

Photo By Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg | From the left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Monroy, 39th Security Forces Squadron response member, Staff Sgt. Matthew Hoyt, 39th SFS Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station instructor, and Senior Airman Donovan Benford, 39th SFS response member, attach a M240B machine gun to a CROWS during certification training at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. CROWS is a remotely operated weapon station that allows Airmen to control a mounted weapon through a sighting system from inside an armored vehicle, improving both protection and accuracy during defensive operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg) see less | View Image Page

Aligning with the 39th Air Base Wing's vision to ensure its Airmen are trained, equipped, and ready,the 39th Security Forces Squadron certified Airmen on the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) for the first time at Incirlik Air Base in March of 2026.

The CROWS is a system that allows Airmen to control a mounted weapon from inside an armored vehicle. It is essential for members of the 39th SFS to continually adapt and become proficient in operating this system, as the Wing is focused on providing diverse training opportunities to better equip its personnel for a variety of operations.

This was the first class conducted in-house at Incirlik since 39th SFS members received instructor training at the U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) CROWS instructor course Aviano Air Base, Italy, last year.

“The CROWS course enhances the combat readiness and depth of our defenders,” said Staff Sgt. Quinton Burts, 39th SFS CROWS course Chief and Program Manager. “A CROWS-qualified team can respond to threats faster and more accurately while remaining protected.”

The training certified the Airmen on the M240B and M249 light machine guns using a CROWS system attached to a JTLV.

First, the Airmen completed four days of internal classroom instruction where they learned system fundamentals, operational procedures, maintenance and troubleshooting. Finally, they completed live-fire training hosted by 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) section at Aviano Air Base. The 31st SFS CATM team provided the range, equipment, weapons and safety oversight for the final portion of certification.

“This training is now a core part of our unit’s training plan,” said Burts. “As new defenders arrive, they will be scheduled for this course to ensure our forces are 100% qualified and combat-ready on this critical weapons system.”

The completion of this course strengthens Incirlik Air Base’s base defense capabilities and reinforces the Wing’s commitment to operational readiness.