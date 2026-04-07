BM1 Keil conducted her re-enlistment onboard USS Kingsville on March 13th, 2026. Her re-enlisting officer was LTJG Tolin, Isaiah. Present for her re-enlistment was her mother Fa’aleava, three children Logan, Amara and Jordyn, sister Fuarosa Tolin and her two children Talia and Isaiah Jr, and her brothers Alex and Alejandro. Presented to her three children were Letters of Appreciation for their support and sacrifice as their Mother continues to serve her country and the Navy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.08.2026 18:58 Story ID: 562295 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BM1(SW) Keil, Alejandrina Re-Enlistment, by CPO Laura Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.