Tripler Army Medical Center marks special occasion for 8th Theater Sustainment Command with milestone baby

Photo By Khinna Kaminske | U.S. Army Col. William F. Bimson, director of Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC), speaks with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Yeni A. Conquest, center right, a mortuary affairs non-commissioned officer with 8th Theater Sustainment Command (8th TSC), and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Blake A. Conquest, center left, an aviation electronics technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24, during a celebration event at TAMC on April 3. The event recognized the Conquests as parents of the eighth baby born to the 8th TSC this year. (Courtesy photo by Maj. Grant Gainsley) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Khinna Kaminske | U.S. Army Col. William F. Bimson, director of Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC),...... read more read more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Yeni A. Conquest, a mortuary affairs non-commissioned officer with 8th Theater Sustainment Command (8th TSC), and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Blake A. Conquest, an aviation electronics technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24, were honored as the proud parents of the eighth baby born to 8th TSC this year during a special recognition event at the Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC), April 3.

U.S. Army Col. William F. Bimson, TAMC director, and Col. John O’Sullivan, director, G-3, 8th TSC, presented the Conquest family with a personalized baby basket donated and made by Col. Terri L. Carlson, TAMC plastic surgeon.

“It’s great to take moments to highlight our servicemembers, especially when it’s conducted between Tripler and our shared island partners,” said Bimson. “When we take care our families, we take care of the mission.”

TAMC’s collaboration with units like the 8th TSC is crucial for mission success. Through joint training exercises and sharing specialized medical capabilities, these partnerships ensure the highest level of care for all beneficiaries and maintain a constant state of readiness for any contingency.

When asked about her experience, Conquest praised the quality of care her family received, highlighting how the staff was accommodating to her older child throughout their hospital stay. The support became particularly meaningful when her newborn was diagnosed with polydactyly, a common condition of being born with an extra finger.

"I was so happy with the care we received," Conquest said. "The Tripler team was incredibly comforting and responsive through the whole process. The referral was handled very quickly. A collaborative team, including a nurse practitioner, a pediatric surgeon, and a general surgeon, met promptly to address it."

In a touching turn of events, Conquest later learned that the beautifully arranged gift basket her family received had been donated and prepared by Col. Terri L. Carlson, the very same plastic surgeon who had operated on her daughter.

This celebration serves as reminder of the importance of family readiness and highlighted TAMC’s vital role in delivering high-quality, compassionate care, underscoring a deep commitment from leadership to support service members and their loved ones as they serve the nation.