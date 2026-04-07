Team Andrews welcome a new group of honorary commanders

Photo By Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach | Matthew Lemire, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Washington Nationals, left, and Douglas Plain, director of operations for Mission BBQ, right, sit in a UH-1N Huey during the 2026 Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 7, 2026. Lemire and Plain were part of a new group of 22 honorary commander inductees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach | Matthew Lemire, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Washington Nationals,...... read more read more

Team Andrews inducted 22 new honorary commanders and 12 new Andrews Ambassadors during the 2026 Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony held April 7, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

The Joint Base Andrews Honorary Commander Program connects key community leaders with military commanders, strengthening relations and fostering support between the installation and the surrounding community.

U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, lauded the opportunity to work with leaders in the local community. “This is an incredible opportunity to create connections between our service members, their families, and our neighbors while developing professionally through partnerships between civilian and military leaders,” said Oh. “Together, we can learn from each other to build an even stronger community.”

Honorary commanders gain a comprehensive understanding of both operations and support missions across the base. They will be invited to participate in unit ceremonies, base ceremonies, briefings, and designated quarterly base-wide honorary commander engagements.

New honorary commander, Dr. Mark E. Whitlock Jr., Reid Temple AME reverend, describes his excitement in being a new honorary commander and working with the Andrews community.

“I look forward to most of all as being an honorary commander is the partnerships, the opportunity to come on base and watch the various events,” said Whitlock. “I get a chance to go back to my church, back to my community and I share the good news of what’s taking place here at Joint Base Andrews.”

After the ceremony concluded, the new honorary commanders had the chance to view static displays of C-20, C-130 Hercules, UH-1N Huey, and a C-40 Clipper.