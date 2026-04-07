HASC chairman Mike Rogers visits McEntire JNGB to discuss fighter recapitalization

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. — U.S. Reps. Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, and Joe Wilson, representative for South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District, visited McEntire Joint National Guard Base on March 24 to meet with South Carolina National Guard leadership to gain firsthand insight into operations and receive mission briefings.



Rogers and Wilson engaged with senior leaders, including U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell, the South Carolina adjutant general, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael Ferrario, assistant adjutant general for air. The congressmen observed installation operations, assessed the South Carolina Air National Guard’s mission and readiness, and discussed the future of the ANG fighter enterprise, with particular emphasis on modernization initiatives, evolving mission requirements, and the strategic investments needed to ensure continued combat effectiveness.



The visit centered on the Combat Air Forces Nation initiative — a collective of 24 fighter units spanning 22 states, including the SCANG. Senior leaders emphasized the critical role these units play in executing homeland defense, deterring adversaries, and maintaining combat readiness across multiple theaters.



According to the National Guard Association of the U.S., the ANG fighter fleet represents 94% of homeland defense, 30% of total combat airpower, and 21% of the U. S. Air Force, for just 7% of the total budget.



“Currently, only 11 of the 24 CAF Nation fighter squadrons fly advanced aircraft or have programmed transitions to next-generation platforms,” said Ferrario. “This disparity presents both a readiness gap and a strategic risk as the Department of Defense works to align capabilities with the National Defense Strategy.”



The ANG serves a dual mission: It functions as the Air Force's primary combat reserve and the nation's front line of homeland defense. It has evolved from a strategic standby force into a high-tempo operational one. Without a concrete recapitalization plan, the force risks hollowing out the fleet and losing its most experienced pilots and maintainers.



“CAF Nation, coordinating with the NGAUS, the Adjutants General Association of the United States, Headquarters Air Force, and congressional leadership, is actively pursuing legislation and policy to recapitalize all 24 fighter units,” said Ferrario. “The initiative seeks to transition all legacy aircraft to advanced fighter platforms, ensuring a standardized, modernized force with consistent policy and sustained funding to support the National Defense Strategy.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2026 Date Posted: 04.08.2026 14:02 Story ID: 562246 Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HASC chairman Mike Rogers visits McEntire JNGB to discuss fighter recapitalization, by 1st Lt. Nicole Szews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.