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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JOINT TRAINING NOTIFICATION FOR NIAGARA COUNTY RESIDENTS

NIAGARA FALLS, NY – April 8, 2026– Residents in Niagara County should anticipate brief military helicopter activity onFriday, April 10, 2026,as part of a large-scale readiness exercise.

The New York Army National Guard will be operating CH-47 Chinook helicopters in the region to transport personnel and equipment to a local military training area. This activity supports a larger training exercise with the Air National Guard.

While the overall exercise will continue through the weekend, these specific helicopter operations are planned forFriday only, during daylight hours.People in the area may notice the large, tandem-rotor helicopters, which may be flying at lower altitudes as part of the training scenario.

This joint collaboration is vital, ensuring that Army and Air National Guard units can work together seamlessly and effectively. This type of training is critical for maintaining a high state of readiness for both state and federal missions.

We have coordinated this training to minimize public impact. The patience and understanding of our neighbors are greatly appreciated as we conduct this essential training.

For non-emergency inquiries, please contact the107th Attack Wing Public Affairs office at716-236-3279 or mailto:107ATKW.PA.org@us.af.mil.

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