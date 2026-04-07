West Point band inspires kindergarteners with patriotic performance

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Bill Owens of the United States Military Academy Band plays trumpet for DoWEA kindergarten students during a special performance tied to their unit on American celebrations, traditions and patriotic music. The visit brought civics, history and community spirit to life as students engaged directly with the musicians and their instruments. DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 66,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners through DoWEA’s academic programs, ensuring continued innovation and excellence, while advancing a strong focus on patriotism, classical learning, and civics education in support of military-connected students worldwide. see less | View Image Page

West Point, N.Y. — DoWEA West Point Elementary School kindergarten students recently wrapped up a unit on celebrations that blended English Language Arts and social studies lessons on traditions, history and community spirit.

In their English Language Arts curriculum, students explored why people gather for holidays, birthdays and cultural festivals. They learned to distinguish traditions, compared how families mark the same events in different ways, and built vocabulary around customs and gatherings.

The paired social studies unit examined how Americans celebrate national holidays such as Thanksgiving, Independence Day and Memorial Day. Students studied the origins of these observances, the meaning of symbols like the American flag, and how celebrations reinforce values of freedom, bravery and unity. The unit culminated in a live performance by five members of the United States Military Academy Band. The ensemble — Staff Sgt. Carl Stanley and Staff Sgt. Bill Owens on trumpet, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Caluori on horn, Staff Sgt. Alaina Alster on trombone, and Staff Sgt. Keith Kile on tuba — brought West Point spirit directly into the classroom.

The program traced a chronological journey through musical styles, from Renaissance counterpoint such as Monteverdi’s “Madrigal” to modern works including Anthony DiLorenzo’s “Go!,” “Four Sketches” by Tony Plog and “Brass Quintet” by Lafosse. It closed with a stirring rendition of “America the Beautiful,” linking directly to the students’ studies of national symbols and shared pride.

The visit offered students a hands-on lesson in civics and patriotism while exposing them to classical musical traditions. The performance concluded with an interactive segment allowing children to touch the instruments and talk with the musicians.

“Seeing the professional musicians interact with our students brings these celebration units to life,” Michelle Stalter, West Point Elementary teacher, said. “It turns a textbook lesson into a lifelong memory.”

DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 66,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners through DoWEA’s academic programs, ensuring continued innovation and excellence, while advancing a strong focus on patriotism, classical learning, and civics education in support of military-connected students worldwide.