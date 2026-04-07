MILITARY STAR Card Delivers $483 Million in Value for Cardmembers in 2025

Courtesy Photo | For the military community, using a MILITARY STAR® card pays off. The card delivered $483 million in value in 2025, highlighting its significance as a Quality-of-Life force multiplier for service members, Veterans and military families. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | For the military community, using a MILITARY STAR® card pays off. The card delivered...... read more read more

DALLAS – For the military community, using a MILITARY STAR® card pays off. The card delivered $https://flic.kr/p/2s5fB4Y, highlighting its significance as a Quality-of-Life force multiplier for service members, Veterans and military families.

“The MILITARY STAR card provides the military community a financial tool designed around their lives,” Exchange Credit Program Senior Vice President Joseph Todd said. “The MILITARY STAR card strengthens the financial health of those who serve and that is reflected in every dollar saved.”

Exclusive cardmember discounts contributed to savings:

$31 million from 0%-interest offers. MILITARY STAR never charges back interest when promotions expire.

$8 million from offering new cardmembers 10% off all first-day purchases.

$7 million from everyday discounts on food, fuel, Exchange restaurant purchases and free standard shipping at ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com.

Making purchases with a MILITARY STAR card comes with rewards. Cardmembers earned $39 million in rewards in 2025, automatically receiving a $20 digital rewards card for every 2,000 points.

The card’s fair and flexible terms also yielded savings. Cardmembers saved $341 million from an industry-low APR rate (13.74%) offered to all cardmembers, regardless of rank or credit score. They also saved $20 million from never being charged late, annual or over-limit fees.

Active-duty service members also benefited in 2025, with $8 million saved from the Military Clothing Plan, an exclusive line of credit for qualifying uniform basics with no interest. Qualifying cardmembers also saved $1 million from a reduced-interest, no-payment deployment policy. The reduced interest rate applies to the qualifying cardmember’s balance during the length of deployment.

MILITARY STAR cardmembers are not the only one reaping the rewards, as the broader military community benefits from avoiding costly merchant fees—$28 million in 2025—that bank-issued cards incur. Cost savings help boost the Exchange’s support for critical on-installation Quality of Life programs, as the Exchange reinvests 100% of its earning back into military communities.

The MILITARY STAR card, an exclusive line of credit for active-duty service members, their families, Veterans, retirees and Department of War and Coast Guard civilians, is accepted all exchanges, commissaries and more on the installation. For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, see a store associate or visit MyECP.com.

Facebook-friendly version: Using a MILITARY STAR® card pays off: In 2025, the card delivered $483 million in value for cardmembers. From a low APR rate and no late fees to rewards, the card’s benefits are built around the heroes who serve. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3cw

— 30 —

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providingvalued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billionin earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website athttp://www.shopmyexchange.com/orfollow us on X athttps://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes: For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300, or WrightZ@aafes.com. Follow the Exchange: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopmyexchange/